“Shop local” doesn’t have to mean getting in the car: The internet abounds with items made by talented artists and craftspeople in their homes, garages and back yards. Following is a list of talented folks in and around Athens County, some who sell exclusively online and some whose work can be found in local stores. In Athens, you can find locally made goods at Hyacinth Bean Florist, Passion Works Studio, White's Mill and Kindred Market; in Nelsonville, check Starbrick Gallery and the New Leaf Emporium.
Some artisans will have items for sale at the Athens Holiday Markets, to be held 9 a.m.–noon on the first three Saturdays in December at the Market on State.
This list is not exhaustive! To add a local artisan, email corinne@athensnews.com with "local shopping" in the subject line.
All mixed up
- Found From the Forest. Jewelry, bath and body products, candles inspired by nature.
- Hollow Handcrafts. Handmade string-wrapped and wire-wrapped brooms for use and decoration.
- Kat Altier Art. Hand-poured scented soy candles; also whimsical stickers.
- Knight Tyme. Stained glass, nature-inspired jewelry and other handmade items.
- Life’s Moments Designs. Handmade gift card and money envelopes, DIY paper flower kits, pin-back buttons.
- Shakti Travelers Shop. Handmade items from India, Nepal, Thailand and Bali.
Pins, needles and hooks
- Crowes Nest Created. Hand-crocheted scarves, baby blankets, throw blankets.
- It’s Still Today. Original hand-drawn designs individually printed on 100% recycled materials.
- Lazo. Crocheted flower appliqués and more.
- Nadine’s Nook. Hand-sewn masks, scrunchies, polymer clay figurines
- The Knotty Hooker Shop. Crochet and macrame; wire-wrapped jewelry.
Bling
- Cricket Jones Jewelry. Original handmade jewelry from silverware, and antique and recycled materials.
- Dainty Prairie. Nature-inspired resin and felted-wool jewelry.
- Hxve Mercy. Funky jewelry; also vinyl car decals.
- Jewelry Box Rocks. Gemstone jewelry in sterling silver, gold, copper or bronze.
- Petty Crimes of Fashion. Unique handmade mixed-media jewelry.
- Plays with Glass. Fused glass jewelry, photo frames and other decor designed and created by Amanda Buchanan.
- Qberry Creations. Custom and handmade jewelry and gifts.
- Steffies Sparkles. Leather, gemstone and crystal jewelry and hand-painted up-cycled glassware.
- Tina’s Tiaras. Handmade tiaras for all ages. Products also available at Starbrick Gallery, Nelsonville; Hyacinth Bean Florist, West Union Street; Passion Works Studio, Uptown Athens.
Vintage
- Late Century Vintage. Vintage clothing and accessories.
- Putnam & Speedwell. Vintage furnishings, fashion, books and curiosities.
Something to tie the place together
- Art by Rachelle LeRoy. Watercolor prints, stickers and custom dog or cat portraits.
- De Mobbs Wood Carving. Hand-carved wood figurines, ornaments and other home decor.
- Forever Fleur. Two- and three-dimensional art, jewelry and wearable art using botanicals, butterflies, polymer clay, fiber and recycled items.
- Joodles by Julie. Small doodle-type illustrations.
- Laughing Leaf Studio. Terra cotta sculpture and pottery molded from nature.
- Little Things of Art. Unique metal art prints.
- Saturday Darling. Hand-designed copper enamel and watercolor art.
- Moonville Print Shop. Hand-carved block prints inspired by the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio.
- Spirit of the Hills. Wood carvings and sculptures.
For the creative DIYer
- The Blue Hutch. Artificial and silk flowers, fruit, greenery; vintage and bulk beads.
- Creative Creations. European-style and other types of charms and beads for jewelry making.
- Southeast Ohio Fiberworks. Hand-dyed and custom-milled yarn, locks, felting roving.
- The Stitcherhood. Cross-stitch patterns by download.
- Stich n Time Novelties. Vintage and newer sewing patterns, sewing and craft supplies.
- A Wild Hare Fiber Arts. Hand-spun wool yarn dyed to Organic Trade Association standards.
Gifts for gamers and fans
- Art by Layton’s Gal. Stickers, buttons, charms and digital fanart.
- Hrothgar’s Hoard. Handmade wooden gaming accessories and gifts for gamers, sci-fi and fantasy fans.
List collated by Corinne Colbert. Want to add your shop? Email corinne@athensnews.com with "local shopping" in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.