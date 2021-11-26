“Shop local” doesn’t have to mean getting in the car: The internet abounds with items made by talented artists and craftspeople in their homes, garages and back yards. Following is a list of talented folks in and around Athens County, some who sell exclusively online and some whose work can be found in local stores. In Athens, you can find locally made goods at Hyacinth Bean Florist, Passion Works Studio, White's Mill and Kindred Market; in Nelsonville, check Starbrick Gallery and the New Leaf Emporium.

Some artisans will have items for sale at the Athens Holiday Markets, to be held 9 a.m.–noon on the first three Saturdays in December at the Market on State.

This list is not exhaustive! To add a local artisan, email corinne@athensnews.com with "local shopping" in the subject line.

All mixed up
Pins, needles and hooks
Bling
  • Cricket Jones Jewelry. Original handmade jewelry from silverware, and antique and recycled materials.
  • Dainty Prairie. Nature-inspired resin and felted-wool jewelry.
  • Hxve Mercy. Funky jewelry; also vinyl car decals.
  • Jewelry Box Rocks. Gemstone jewelry in sterling silver, gold, copper or bronze.
  • Petty Crimes of Fashion. Unique handmade mixed-media jewelry.
  • Plays with Glass. Fused glass jewelry, photo frames and other decor designed and created by Amanda Buchanan.
  • Qberry Creations. Custom and handmade jewelry and gifts.
  • Steffies Sparkles. Leather, gemstone and crystal jewelry and hand-painted up-cycled glassware.
  • Tina’s Tiaras. Handmade tiaras for all ages. Products also available at Starbrick Gallery, Nelsonville; Hyacinth Bean Florist, West Union Street; Passion Works Studio, Uptown Athens.
Vintage 
Something to tie the place together
For the creative DIYer
Gifts for gamers and fans

List collated by Corinne Colbert. Want to add your shop? Email corinne@athensnews.com with "local shopping" in the subject line.

