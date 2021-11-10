Editor's note: Thanks to everyone who responded to our Facebook invitation to comment on J.D. Hutchison's passing. Special thanks to Steve Zarate, who reached out to J.D.'s friends and fellow musicians for contributions. If you have a memory or thought to share, add it in the comments below or send it to news@athensnews.com so we can add it here. Please be sure to include your full name and how you knew J.D. — Corinne Colbert
John Borchard
J.D. certainly had an impact on many, many people — including me — as evidenced by the number of visitors, cards, letters, texts, emails, poems and songs he received during the month or so he was in hospice care. I met him around 1968 and we played music together off and on since then, with our longest collaboration being Realbilly Jive. J.D. turned me on to music that I might not have come across on my own, at least not as early as I did. He had such a wide variety of interests and skills, that it was never boring talking and hanging out with him. Aside from being a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, he was a poet, actor, artist, raconteur, poker player, trader of instruments, denizen of flea markets and snuff dipper. He will be missed by many in our community and beyond.
Todd Burge
The first time I heard J.D. play live circa ’90 was at O’Hooley’s. He was hosting the open mic that night. At the end of the evening he got up and sang "Ready On The Firing Line" a cappella, and I thought, there’s nothing better happening anywhere in the world right now.
Gay Dalzell
J.D. so graciously made the decision to have his last surgery so he and his friends could have a little more time to say goodbye. For this I will always be thankful as it provided the opportunity for me to hear him say, "Everything is as it should be." Bless him and the legacy he leaves.
Lee Harvey Haight
We did not know each other well, but he was a friend to many. Always open to hearing your own musings, and ready to share his own. His words were not often happy, but they were always good to hear. We were lucky to have him so close for so long.
Kelley Jarvis
During my student days, I interviewed him for a feature in Southeast Ohio magazine.
He immediately captivated my attention with his stories as we sat on the bench outside Blue Eagle. I attended open mike night at O'Hooley's where he performed his songs, the most memorable tune having the following line about "knowing a gal who had a face that kind of looked like a water fowl."
Hutchison disliked the nickname "Lost John," saying that it "sounded like a tag, a name you might give a dog," so the title of the feature was, "Don't Call Him Lost, Call Him John." His picture graced that issue of Southeast Ohio magazine.
There were many letters (pre e-mail days) from the types of folks John would have called "suits," corporate business types who were inspired by his music and his shunning of a materialistic lifestyle.
John was an original and he was one of the most unforgettable characters I've met.
Jorma Kaukonen
Almost 20 years ago I invited J.D. to the Ranch to pick a few songs and talk about writing. The picking overran the writing, but many notes were played. We would never intersect in that way again, but we lived in a small town and our paths would frequently cross, most notably at the Blue Eagle Music Co. or Casa Nueva. Breakfast at the Casa just wasn’t breakfast without seeing John’s face through a plume of steam over a cup of coffee.
He was a consummate artist who only took marching orders from himself. From the notes he played to the instruments he held, J.D. would create an artistic landscape that was always exciting to traverse.
I always considered him a friend and hoped that he felt the same. Fair winds and following seas, brother…
Randy Light
For me, being away from Athens now for 25 years, when I think of John D. Hutchison I think of a part of the fabric of my upbringing: the bluegrass music, and the personality of a certain Scrabble player in the Blue Eagle music shop. John, Ethan Green and Billy Van Riper would be so intent on playing the Scrabble game that the rest of the world was nonexistent. Lost John was a mentor for me musically, and although he was from Barnesville, he was an integral piece of my Athens hometown. His presence was one of a unique and talented individual and I was blessed to have him as a person that I could truly call my friend.
Scott Minar
I was talking to John in the Blue Eagle one day, begging him to show me a few licks on the mandolin which I was trying to learn for a gig coming up. He got that wonderful, impatient look on his face that he often wore and said, “Oh man, you can figure it out!” Then he picked up an accordion that was lying around in the store and started playing jazz on it like a virtuoso. And I thought to myself, “Uh-huh….”
Tim O’Brien
We find our first mentors right beside us as we’re born and grow: fathers and mothers, older sisters and brothers. We find other mentors out in the greater world as we come of age. J.D. Hutchison was one to me. We were fast friends from our first meeting in ‘74, and he taught me so much by example, and encouraged me as an artist and musician to follow the heart.
J.D. was a true renaissance man who studied the many facets of our world and reflected upon them all as a cartoonist, actor, songwriter and musician. Despite his relative obscurity--he served as a sort of court jester of the college town of Athens, Ohio for much of his life--he influenced a great many people in his 81 years. He made us laugh as we looked deeper.
John was anti-music business and you had to tease song pitches out of him, like when my band Hot Rize grabbed “My Little Darlin’” after he sang it to me a capella just outside a honkytonk men’s room door. His performances, whether as a solo, with his bluegrass brother Robert as The Hutchison Brothers or with the rock band Hillbilly Jive, were exciting, entertaining and vital, each one a unique experience. As good as his onstage performances were, it was in conversation that he really shone. He was always engaged, interested, generous and thoughtful.
On our last meeting, Jan and I had a short but wonderful visit with J.D. — going for fish sandwiches at Miller’s, hearing new and old poems and songs played on his piano in his spartan apartment where he displayed his assortment of barometers and umpteen Scrabble sets. He was wearing a t-shirt that said “Master of the Tiles.” Love was shared as always, and that love remains now and will remain for as long as I live.
Bob Stewart
I remember Frank McDermott letting me take an accordion I was thinking about buying over to J.D. at Casa to see what he thought about it. J.D. set the case down on the floor by his booth, opened the case and immediately started playing a tune. Sherrie turned down the music in the restaurant and J.D. carried on playing like he was in his living room. Well of course, he was.
KC Waltz
Friend, mentor, bench warmer, artist, bard, and family member, J.D. was all these things to me. He gave of himself to all around him with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He loved young folks and was always encouraging their dreams, musical or otherwise. He was my “Funkle” and I was/am honored to have him in my life. All hail The Last of the Iron-Assed Folksingers!
Steve Zarate
I feel blessed by every moment I had with J.D., first just loving his musicianship and later in fascinating conversations that left me marveling at the wise insights he so casually dispensed. J.D. treated friends like family, and I never saw him act superior to any other person, not once. He would call me Steven, and in parting company he’d make this hand gesture, kind of cockin’ it at me, and his eyes always seemed to twinkle when he smiled farewell. I’ll carry J.D.’s wonderful songs, endearing smile and twinkling eyes in my heart always.
