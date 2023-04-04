My co-worker Tracey Maine and I are not alone in our assessment of “Singing in the Rain” as one of the finest movies ever made.
The 1952 classic regularly shows up on Top 10 lists of the all-time best, and the American Film Institute named it the Greatest Movie Musical ever.
There’s not a dark or cynical moment in this dazzling, wildly funny film. It stars Gene Kelly as Don Lockwood, an impossibly handsome and wholesome silent film star.
How handsome? When he first meets his movie-perfect soul mate, aspiring actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), he’s escaping a group of ardent female fans who wish to rip the clothing from his back.
How wholesome? After walking her home following their first date, he later has her over to his Hollywood mansion for … milk and sandwiches! Of course, there is a third party present: Don’s lifelong friend Cosmo Brown (Donald O’Connor), who seems to have no interests of his own beyond making everyone laugh. And maybe helping Don and Kathy fall in love.
Two major plot points set things in motion: One, Don is trapped in an unhappy professional partnership with the joyously stupid Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen, in one of the best comedic performances ever on film). “Lockwood and Lamont” are America’s sweethearts.
And two, the movies are undergoing a rocky transition from silent films to “talkies.” Everyone struggles with the challenges of the new technologies, but arrogant Lina has it the worst. As Cosmo assesses her abilities: “She can’t act. She can’t sing. She can’t dance. A triple threat.”
What follows are some of the most sensational comedy and song-and-dance routines you’ll ever see. Arguably the most famous are Kelly’s soaking wet rendition of the title song, and O’Connor’s athletic and exhausting “Make ‘em Laugh,” both long featured in “movie best” montages.
But there are so many other gems. My personal favorites are two of the numbers Kelly and O’Connor perform together: “Fit as a Fiddle” and “Moses Supposes.” I ain’t no dancer, but I can recognize great dancing when I see it. These guys make the impossible seem effortless.
And when Reynolds joins the two for “Good Morning” (after milk and sandwiches), movie magic is in the offing.
As for laughs, the absolute highlight for me is a short scene of regal diction coach Phoebe Dinsmore (Kathleen Freeman) trying in vain to teach hapless Lina to speak properly. The word “can’t” has never been funnier.
Along the way, there are challenges to the Don/Kathy romance, but I don’t think I need to tell you if they end up together. Co-directed by Kelly and Stanley Donen, “Singing in the Rain” is brilliant film from a more innocent time – and an antidote to the cynicism of our own.
