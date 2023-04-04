It begins with a haunting version of a song by Leonard Cohen.
PJ Harvey puts a memorable spin on “Who by Fire” in the opening credits, as a Rube Goldberg machine sets in motion a chain reaction of events culminating in the burning of a picture of the show’s villain, played expertly by Claes Bang.
“Bad Sisters,” began streaming on Apple+ TV this past August. It has since slowly begun attracting an enthusiastic response from viewers and critics for its darkly comic tale of multiple attempted murders by a tight-knit group of Irish sisters trying to protect their fifth, who’s married to a prick.
I was attracted to the series because it stars and was co-created by Sharon Horgan, who earlier shared the same credits on the delightfully bawdy “Catastrophe.” That was a British sitcom that ran for four seasons and never got a proper finale due in part to the pandemic and the family tragedies of co-creator/co-star Rob Delaney.
The trouble with series like “Bad Sisters,” which feature twist upon twist, is often that the cleverness of the plot can overshadow, or even prevent, character development.
That’s not a problem here. The Garvey sisters, sometimes referred to as “the Garvey Girls,” may think of themselves as a single, indestructible unit – but they’re also fierce individuals and (thankfully) portrayed by terrific actors.
In addition to the eldest, Eva (played by Horgan), there’s Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Becka (Eve Hewson) and poor Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), the one the others are trying so desperately to protect.
The Garvey Girls have romances, careers, secrets and, despite their devotion to one another, conflicts among themselves. Some of them also seem to have a lot of money, as evidenced by the array of beautiful homes in which they live. Dublin never looked so enticing, with frequent overhead shots highlighting the lush green surroundings overlooking the bay.
But there’s bad stuff going on in these scenic surroundings, and it seems to begin and end with John Paul Williams (Bang), Grace’s jerk of a husband. Wouldn’t things be a lot better for everyone if John Paul weren’t around anymore?
To reveal more would be a disservice to the story, which jumps back and forth in time. The viewer learns in the first episode that John Paul is, indeed, dead … but how? And by whose hands?
All we know for sure is that the Claffin Brothers, Tom (Brian Gleeson) and Matt (Daryl McCormack), don’t want to give poor Grace her insurance pay-out because, among other reasons, they suspect foul play. Oh, and Matt may be falling in love with Becka.
“Bad Sisters” is the sort of delightfully dark comedy that is not everyone’s cup of tea. Me? I savored every drop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.