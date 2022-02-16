Ohio University’s School of Dance annual Winter Dance Concert will be held in person this year, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium.

The performance contains five new works choreographed by dance faculty and national guest artists:

  1. “The More We Are,” choreographed by Cara Hagan, a visiting artist in the School of Dance;
  2. “Sentinels,” by Assistant Professor of Dance Christi Camper Moore;
  3. “Born.Again,” by Qarrianne Blayr of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company;
  4. “Mirror Mirror,” choreographed by Anna Sullivan of the Annadroids; and
  5. “Flight Study,” choreographed by Brian Brooks to music by Grammy Award-winning composer Bryce Dessner. 

Tickets are $12 for general admission. Admission is free to OHIO students with a valid student ID at the door before the performance begins.

Masks must be worn during the performance.

For more information, contact the School of Dance at 740.593.1826 or dance@ohio.edu.

