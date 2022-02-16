Ohio University’s School of Dance annual Winter Dance Concert will be held in person this year, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium.
The performance contains five new works choreographed by dance faculty and national guest artists:
- “The More We Are,” choreographed by Cara Hagan, a visiting artist in the School of Dance;
- “Sentinels,” by Assistant Professor of Dance Christi Camper Moore;
- “Born.Again,” by Qarrianne Blayr of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company;
- “Mirror Mirror,” choreographed by Anna Sullivan of the Annadroids; and
- “Flight Study,” choreographed by Brian Brooks to music by Grammy Award-winning composer Bryce Dessner.
Tickets are $12 for general admission. Admission is free to OHIO students with a valid student ID at the door before the performance begins.
Masks must be worn during the performance.
For more information, contact the School of Dance at 740.593.1826 or dance@ohio.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.