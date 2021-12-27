If you want to learn something about Athens County that’s not in the history books, give David Butcher a call. Butcher is the curator of the People of Color Museum and a man on a mission.
Butcher, 57, is doing his best to save and share the diverse cultural history of the area, especially as it involves Tablertown.
Tablertown is not on any map, at least not on any present-day map. These days it’s known as Kilvert, a very small community in eastern Athens County, not too far from Stewart.
Tablertown came to be through the love story of Butcher's ancestors, Michael Tabler, the white son of a Virginia plantation owner, and Hannah, one of his father's slaves. Despite his father's efforts to keep them apart, Michael fathered six mixed-race children with Hannah and moved his family to Athens County around 1830.
Over time, the land that Michael Tabler purchased for his family became a safe place for other former slaves and grew into a community with a coal and mining industry and railway transportation.
The People of Color Museum tells Tablertown’s story from its time of early settlement through present day. The newest addition is a collection of photos which Butcher says have never been seen before.
The photos are currently on display at the Kilvert church.
“David is relentlessly digging into the past and coming up with more and more facts and photos and artifacts of yesteryear which help tell the story of the families that came here and built an expansive community, said Tom O’Grady of the Southeast Ohio History Center in Athens. “His work is helping us to understand the people who live there today. Our history defines us, as individuals, as communities and as a society — and David’s work shows that.”
Butcher is working all the time to expand the museum’s collection, which includes Civil War artifacts, an 1840 pistol and some homemade quilts.
“New items are added as we (Tabler descendants) learn new things," he said. “Every time family and friends come (to visit) I learn something new. And many items are donated by family.”
One such family member is Amanda Flowers, who was born and reared in Cutler, about six miles outside of Tablertown. She is Butcher’s cousin.
Flowers likes the museum’s focus on “the various cultural histories that uniquely blended to create who we are today.”
“Tablertown was birthed from the efforts of Native American dwellers, Blacks who were free, emancipated, or escaped slavery, and early white settlers,” said Flowers. “(These were) people from very different backgrounds who endured a lot to come together as one.”
“We do this because our history is not in the history books and what little is there is not always correct,” Butcher said. “It is our responsibility to pass this history on to the next generation.”
The People of Color Museum is located in a building beside Butcher’s house about a mile from Stewart. It’s open to the public but only by appointment. Call him at 740-590-6368 if you want to visit.
Fred Kight is a retired newsman who now does some freelance reporting. Before deciding to take life easy he worked for nearly 40 years in radio news.
