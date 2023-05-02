My old friend David Martin has always made a great distinction between “best” and “favorite.”

To take Dave’s point and paraphrase the hell out of it, I may recognize Citizen Kane as one of the “best” movies ever. But could I watch it multiple times and never get tired of it? Maybe not. Leave that for my “favorite” movies, like, say Young Frankenstein. That one never gets old.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments