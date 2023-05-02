My old friend David Martin has always made a great distinction between “best” and “favorite.”
To take Dave’s point and paraphrase the hell out of it, I may recognize Citizen Kane as one of the “best” movies ever. But could I watch it multiple times and never get tired of it? Maybe not. Leave that for my “favorite” movies, like, say Young Frankenstein. That one never gets old.
Having revealed my favorite sitcoms in last week’s issue, it seemed logical to follow up with favorite TV dramas. This one was tougher, however.
Many much-loved series got left off this list, some because I’ve yet to see them (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Wire) and I’m simply trusting others that they’re very good; some because for whatever reason, I never became a regular viewer (The West Wing, Mad Men); and finally, some because they’re just not my cup of tea (Star Trek, Lost).
To make my personal Top 10, it had to be a series that I’ve seen pretty much from start to finish and that somehow left its mark on me.
Here goes, again in alphabetical order:
The Americans – Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings are your average, attractive couple in early middle age, raising their two children while operating a travel agency in the 1980s. They’re also Soviet KGB officers, recruited and groomed from an early age to infiltrate America and provide valuable intelligence back to their homeland. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are terrific in the leads, aided by such fine character actors as Frank Langella, Margo Martindale and Richard Thomas. Did I mention an FBI agent lives across the street?
Breaking Bad – Creator Vince Gilligan is on record as saying he wanted to create a series in which the hero gradually becomes the villain. He did so brilliantly, with the incomparable Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a meek high school science teacher with a cancer diagnosis who starts manufacturing methamphetamine to provide for his family after he’s gone. He’s aided by a dim-witted former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul, also terrific). What could possibly go wrong?
Columbo – Shows that follow a strict formula rarely turn up on anyone’s “best” lists, but hell, this was Columbo! The viewer watches a carefully plotted murder, knowing all along who did it. The villain is almost always wealthy and powerful, seeing himself/herself as too clever to be caught. Enter Peter Falk, as the title character in a rumpled raincoat and driving his signature wreck of a car. Everyone underestimates him as he digs up the little details that will solve the puzzle. “Oh, just one more thing, ma’am…”
The Defenders – This early 1960s series is lesser-known today and difficult to find. I’d read so much about it and was really curious a while back, so I located grainy, poor-quality episodes on YouTube. I found myself quickly hooked. E.G. Marshall and Robert Reed (yes, soon to be Mr. Brady) are father/son lawyers who take on unpopular cases and clients involving issues like abortion, race relations and capital punishment. (Remember, this was 1961 to 1965.) Not much for character development, but fascinating in its treatment of U.S. law.
L.A. Law – Like a lot of really good TV series, this one went on a little too long and lost some of its luster along the way. But in those first few seasons, wow, did it provide a lot of what used to be called water-cooler moments. The lawyers and support staff at McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak were a contentious bunch, with the trials of their private lives often providing as much drama as their court cases.
The Rockford Files – I admit, this choice may be partly nostalgic. As a kid, I absolutely loved watching James Garner, a great actor who made it all look easy, as a wrongfully-convicted ex-con who lives in a crappy trailer home in Malibu and solves crimes as a private investigator, always keeping one step ahead of the bill-collectors and the bad guys he’s following.
Six Feet Under – The Fisher family of Los Angeles deals with death on a daily basis, operating a funeral home and sometimes communicating with those who’ve left the world as we know it. They’re perhaps more, perhaps less, messed-up than our own families of origin, depending on the particular episode and where each character is in his or her arc. Nearly every episode begins with a death, and the show arguably provided the best and most satisfying series finale ever.
The Sopranos – Probably my all-time favorite. There’s simply no topping the writing, the direction and the superb cast of this HBO smash – particularly the indelible performance of James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a mobster prone to panic attacks as he navigates his personal and professional worlds with the help of a psychiatrist who’s alternately repelled by and drawn to him. That controversial finale? I kind of loved it, but I’m pretty sure I’m not in the majority where that’s concerned!
St. Elsewhere – If it had done nothing else but bring one of our finest actors, Denzel Washington, to prominence, it would still have a place in TV history. But this series, which was never a ratings hit and seemed to live in the shadow of fellow NBC drama Hill Street Blues, had a brilliant ensemble cast and took weird - often funny - chances that kept me checking into fictional, financially strapped St. Eligius Hospital for six years.
The Twilight Zone – I grew up on reruns of this one. Not every episode of Rod Serling’s legendary anthology series was great; but when it was good, it was damn good … and very influential on television that would follow. Seems like everyone has an all-time favorite, and I’m no exception. For me, nothing tops “Time Enough at Last,” which starred Burgess Meredith and originally aired Nov. 29, 1959.
Your thoughts? Let me know the TV dramas you’ve loved and can’t live without! Contact me at bhart@athensnews.com.
