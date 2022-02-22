Athens’ own Fat Tuesday celebration resumes this year, complete with king cake and costumes, at Casa Cantina on March 1.
“It’s a holiday — get in that last bit of decadence before you theoretically fast,” said Michael Rutushin of headlining band Larry Elefante. The event also serves as a release party for the band’s new EP, appropriately titled “King Cake.” Copies will be available for sale at the show.
Athens’ own DysFunktional Family will kick off the music at 9 p.m., followed by Larry Elefante at 10 p.m.
It’s not Mardi Gras without costumes, so revelers are encouraged to dress the part. PassionWorks is cleaning its closets with a rummage sale, so you can pick up a costume at the show for the cost of a donation.
“I just love PassionWorks to death, so any chance I get to work with them, I do,” Rutushin said. “They’re always so festive, so playful. And they have costumes they need to get rid of, we need costumes, so it marries together nicely.”
PassionWorks will have costumes for sale beginning at 7 p.m. and throughout the show.
And if you have a band and costumes, you gotta have a parade, right? Larry Elefante will lead the line from Casa to the Athens County Courthouse and back starting at 11 p.m.
“It’s an Appalachian Fat Tuesday, very Athens-centric,” Rutushin said.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the rummage sale, with music starting at 9 p.m. There is an $8 cover charge and all participants must be masked and present proof of vaccination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.