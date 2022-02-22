Mardi Gras flyer

It’s David Hasselhoff! In a Mardi Gras Speedo! Wearing Joe Burrow’s bling! Flyer provided by Michael Rutushin

Athens’ own Fat Tuesday celebration resumes this year, complete with king cake and costumes, at Casa Cantina on March 1.

“It’s a holiday — get in that last bit of decadence before you theoretically fast,” said Michael Rutushin of headlining band Larry Elefante. The event also serves as a release party for the band’s new EP, appropriately titled “King Cake.” Copies will be available for sale at the show.

Athens’ own DysFunktional Family will kick off the music at 9 p.m., followed by Larry Elefante at 10 p.m.

It’s not Mardi Gras without costumes, so revelers are encouraged to dress the part. PassionWorks is cleaning its closets with a rummage sale, so you can pick up a costume at the show for the cost of a donation.

“I just love PassionWorks to death, so any chance I get to work with them, I do,” Rutushin said. “They’re always so festive, so playful. And they have costumes they need to get rid of, we need costumes, so it marries together nicely.”

PassionWorks will have costumes for sale beginning at 7 p.m. and throughout the show.

And if you have a band and costumes, you gotta have a parade, right? Larry Elefante will lead the line from Casa to the Athens County Courthouse and back starting at 11 p.m.

“It’s an Appalachian Fat Tuesday, very Athens-centric,” Rutushin said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the rummage sale, with music starting at 9 p.m. There is an $8 cover charge and all participants must be masked and present proof of vaccination.

