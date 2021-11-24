Starbrick Gallery Holiday Season Opening. Share the spirit of the season while you enjoy some snacks and great art made by local artists. Fri., Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Prints, Plants & Pots Sale. Handmade artwork, live plants, and ceramic work, all created or grown by local artists or horticulturalists. Featuring Bobcat Print Club (Ohio University students & faculty), Moonville Print Shop, Seeds & Things, Quinn Amorette Ceramics, Dainty Prairie, OU Ceramics and Baby Grapes. Free and open to the public. Parking available behind Arts West. Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, noon–5 p.m. Arts West, 132 W. State St., Athens.
Athens Art Guild Holiday Art Shop. Locally made jewelry, fiber, painting, prints, ceramics, woodworking, sweets, baked goods, plants, eco-printed scarves, clothing, quilted bags and more. Sponsored by the Athens Art Guild with The Market on State and The Athens Farmers Market. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 9 a.m.-noon, former Elder-Beerman store in The Market on State, East State Street, Athens.
Riverside Cloggers Benefit Craft/Vendor Show. Fundraiser for Middleport’s Riverside Cloggers to attend a workshop in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in March 2022. Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-6 p.m. Syracuse Community Center, 2244 7th St., Syracuse, Ohio.
