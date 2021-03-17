Editor’s note: “Exhuming the Morgue” highlights the top news stories from previous editions, pulled from our archives (which we lovingly call “the morgue”). This week, we’re taking a trip back to 1981, 1991 and 2001:
From the March 16, 1981 edition The Athens NEWS:
A Nelsonville-area juvenile and his attorney filed a $100,000 class action lawsuit against the Athens County Juvenile Detention Center. While an inmate, the Nelsonville youth was allegedly wired and used in an undercover operation, The NEWS reported. The lawsuit also sought the upgrade of various conditions in the detention center, with the suit citing a lack of mental health resources and medical care, education resources and recreation.
The apple orchard that surrounded the Athens Mental Health Center was on its way to becoming firewood. The State Farm contracted the Zaleski Civilian Conservation Corps to chop down 1,500 trees on the property. Property holders told The NEWS the decision resulted from a lack of manpower to maintain the orchard.
Advertisers in this edition included Cowboy’s Saloon (now the Ciro Italian Kitchen and Bar location), The Big Red Tomato (now Union Street Diner) and the Sub Shoppe (now The Pigskin Bar and Grille).
From the March 18, 1991 edition:
An Ohio Senate Bill (S.B. 5) that was circulating created reservations for area environmentalists and public health officials. The bill would require the deposit of bottles and cans, and Athens City-County Health Department director Joe Kasler told The NEWS that the bill was somewhat obsolete, noting that 15 years prior to its proposal, it may have been helpful but currently there was “no need for it.” Chair of the Labor and Industry for a Cleaner Ohio coalition Robert Manning noted the bill failed to address the problem of solid waste.
At the movies: The Athena Cinema played The Silence of the Lambs and King Ralph.
From the March 17, 2001 edition:
A Columbus firm, Burgess and Niple, completed a traffic study of (then) current traffic patterns in the Uptown area and found that a pedestrian mall was feasible with some trade-offs. Then Athens mayor Ric Abel told The NEWS that years prior to the study, city officials had been tossing around the idea of closing a part of an uptown street on evenings and weekends to traffic to allow for pedestrian foot-traffic. The study focused mostly on closing Court Street and found that some traffic build-up would result from the street’s closure and the re-routing of traffic to College and Congress Streets, but the traffic study also analyzed the possibility of tearing down Hanning Hall and connecting Richland Avenue to South Congress Street.
