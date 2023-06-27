Perhaps you’re into baking because there’s something to be said cooking your own snacks.
Or maybe you want to try something new.
For this week’s Dope-A-Scope, perhaps try cannabis brownies. Again, yes, these recipes can be found all over the internet, among other sources of information.
From the research we’ve collected, ingesting cannabis this way offers a more intense high, but be smart because there can be hazards associated with this approach so do your own research before partaking.
Warning: You might get sick from eating these brownies, but the same can be said from drinking too many Bloody Mary’s on 80s night on an empty stomach.
Conjure up some cannabis brownies using verilife.com’s recipe.
Recipe
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Bake Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 24 brownies
Ingredients for Cannabis Brownies:
4 oz. unsweetened chocolate
3/4 cup cannabutter
2 cups sugar
1 cup flour
3 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 13x9 baking pan lined with aluminum foil
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Microwave the unsweetened chocolate and cannabutter in a large bowl for two minutes. Stir until the butter and chocolate are completely melted.
Blend the eggs, sugar, vanilla, and flour until you have a smooth batter.
Pour the batter into the baking pan.
Bake for 35 minutes, or until you can stick a toothpick into the middle and it comes out with only crumbs on it.
Lastly, again for the scolds who are convinced that this column is going to transform its readers into Walter White from Breaking Bad, here is the obligatory disclaimer about the possible penalties of drug usage.
Marijuana use is illegal in Athens under state and federal law, but the city’s ordinance is meant to act as a disincentive to law enforcement for making arrests.
In 2017, Athens voters passed a law revision depenalizing marijuana that levies a $0 fine and $0 court costs for use, possession and gifting of small amounts of pot. A single marijuana plant under cultivation would likely be construed as personal use.
So no Ohio law can or has been pre-empted, but the fines and costs associated with conviction on use and/or possession in small amounts are nullified in Athens.
Moreover, the passage of Senate Bill 5B 57 in 2019 requires marijuana to be tested to be differentiated between hemp, which essentially renders the issue senseless to enforce.
However, possession of 200 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish will be a felony offense, according to state law. The cultivation of more than 200 grams of marijuana, gifts exceeding 20 grams of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia are felony charges.
Use/possession/distribution of illegal narcotics is prohibited by law. Moreover, there is the potential that using narcotics can be addictive, perhaps even fatal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.