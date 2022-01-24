Tantrum Theater, Ohio University’s professional theater company in the College of Fine Arts, will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” in March.
Written by Ohio University alumnus Dave Malloy, the play has never been produced in Ohio. The production was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.
The company will present a preview performance on March 24. The show will run March 25-26 and March 30–April 2 at 8 p.m., with a matinee performance on April 2 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place in the Forum Theater, located in the basement of the Radio Television Building (RTV).
Tickets will be on sale soon on Tantrum Theater’s website. Ticket holders must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask to attend the show.
Malloy, (B.M.U.S., ’98), wrote the music and lyrics to the electro-pop opera based on a scandalous 70-page slice of Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel “War and Peace.”
A critically acclaimed, sung-through musical, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” tells the story of the young and impulsive Natasha Rostova, who arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” garnered 12 Tony Award nominations at the 2017 Tony Awards ceremony — the highest number of nominations that season — winning two awards for Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design in a Musical.
Marilyn Atlas, a professor in OHIO’s English department and scholar of the works of Leo Tolstoy, writes in her review that the musical embodies the major themes and styles found in Tolstoy’s work, which include, “how societies transform themselves… the impact of war… intimacy and the human heart…," themes that resonate in the world today.
Audiences “might think Tolstoy is too ‘hard’ for them (it is not),” Atlas writes. “Dave Malloy’s modern, pleasurable translation of a ‘War and Peace’ segment successfully captures in miniature themes developed in Tolstoy’s classic novel, and Malloy’s version adds, through song, rhythm, repetition, and voice, new stylistic dimensions to Tolstoy’s work.”
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” is directed by Alan Patrick Kenny, assistant professor and head of musical theater, with musical direction by Brent Frederick, assistant professor of instruction in musical theater and music director for the musical theater program.
Kenny said Tantrum Theater produces work that both employs professional theater practitioners and casts the School of Theater’s student artists enrolled in the musical theater program, giving students a robust, hands-on professional theater experience.
“While most performing arts training programs bring in working professionals to do a master class for an hour or two, Tantrum Theater is making much more of an impact on our students and our larger community,” Kenny said.
Frederick said audiences will be rewarded for their long wait to see the work and will be treated to a truly unique music experience, thanks to Malloy’s mastery. “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” was also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards.
"I had the great honor to work on Great Comet on Broadway and I’m incredibly excited to revisit Dave's boundary-breaking score with our students and the OHIO (sic) community," Frederick said.
Tantrum Theater’s Producing Director Josh Coy said that finally being able to stage the celebrated work at Malloy’s alma mater — and its premiere in Ohio — is an honor.
"This is a brilliantly creative musical that we believe our community will love, but especially so because it was crafted by one of our own,” Coy said. “We've been eagerly anticipating this production since prior to the pandemic and having to delay by two years has only heightened our anticipation to share Dave Malloy's unique vision with our supporters."
