The panic set in almost immediately after the excitement.
A reader asked me to list my 10 favorite TV comedies of all time. My first thought: “That would be fun.”
And my second? “Prepare for the backlash.”
Cuz, you see, I’m about to list my 10 favorite TV comedies, and the list will not include “I Love Lucy” or “Seinfeld.”
I’ve got nothing against those beloved shows. In fact, both have made me laugh out loud at times, and I certainly recognize their cultural significance. I just don’t love them in a way that their passionate fans do.
I remember once, many years ago, thinking someone I’d just met at a party might actually hit me because I didn’t agree that “Seinfeld” was “the best ever.” This dude loved that show, and he seemed bound to prove it.
Three more revered sitcoms that won’t be on my list: “The Andy Griffith Show,” “All in the Family,” and “M*A*S*H.” I loved them in their original incarnations; but each went through a serious shift in tone after a few years that essentially turned them into different programs altogether. Barney Fife left and the show started hitting us over the head with its folksiness; AITF switched from live audience to “taped reaction”; and the 4077 got preachy and didactic. I bailed on them all.
Finally, I won’t be listing “Nurse Jackie” or “Barry,” two of my favorite TV series ever. Although each was classified as a “comedy” for awards show purposes, they are really dramas (sometimes wildly funny) in a half-hour format.
Okay, enough of what I won’t include. Here’s what I will, in alphabetical order:
“30 Rock”
“Arrested Development”
“The Dick Van Dyke Show”
“Frasier”
“The Larry Sanders Show”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Ted Lasso”
“Will and Grace”
It’s not lost on me that a full half of the shows on my list have television or the broader world of show business as their backdrops. I guess we gravitate toward what interests us most.
Nor did I fail to notice that only two series (“Maisel” and “Ted”) on my list are currently airing new episodes, with each in their final seasons. Maybe it’s because I like the older stuff; maybe it’s that a series should be complete before it can be fully evaluated?
I think what my 10 favorites have in common are the fundamentals of a great comedic series. Obviously, great writing is always going to be first. After that? Characters with whom we become invested. Actors who fully inhabit their roles. And, of course, the ability to make us laugh. Hard.
Okay, I’ve laid mine out there. Now bring it on. For the record, I do not officially sanction punching me in the face. But I do welcome your thoughts, disagreements and additions.
And, by the way, I’m already regretting the omission of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from my Top 10. But what to bump?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.