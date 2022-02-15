“History isn't something you look back at and say it was inevitable. It happens because people make decisions that are sometimes very impulsive and of the moment, but those moments are cumulative realities.” — Marsha P. Johnson
Marsha P. Johnson was a Black transwoman who stood at the center of New York’s gay liberation movement. She was a trailblazer for economic and racial justice as well as an activist for people who lived with HIV/AIDS like herself. She advocated for sex workers and prisoners as well.
Born a male, Johnson enjoyed dressing up in girls' clothes and started dressing as a girl at the age of five. She was born Malcolm Michaels Jr. on Aug. 24, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She experienced an unpleasant upbringing due to her Christian family and not fitting in with social norms.
Johnson moved to New York straight out of high school with $15 and a bag of clothes. With no permanent home for most of her life, she learned how to survive with little to nothing. To make ends meet she worked as a prostitute.
In 1966 she legally changed her name to Marsha P. Johnson; the “P” stood for “Pay it no mind.” This was in response to people wondering whether she was a male or female.
Johnson was one of the first drag queens to frequent the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village. She was a central force in the Stonewall riots, a series of protests that began on June 28, 1969, when police raided the business. With a crown of fresh flowers balanced on her head, she watched as her favorite place was engulfed in flames.
These protests continued for six days. The riots at Stonewall Inn is now known as a catalyst for the gay revolution and has become a historical milestone for Johnson and those like her. June is now celebrated as Pride Month in commemoration of this monumental event.
While stories of Johnson and the Stonewall riot vary, it is clear that she took center stage. According to the New York Historical Society, one tale claims she catapulted a shot glass at a mirror. In another, she climbed up a street pole, shattering the windshield of a car with a heavy object hidden inside a purse. She was a lead organizer of marches in the following days. All of this would later inspire her and one of her closest friends, Sylvia Rivera, whom she met not long after arriving in New York
After the events at Stonewall, Johnson and Rivera co-created the Street Transvestie (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries. They distributed help to fellow homeless transgender youth as well as sex workers and created a welcoming community.
Johnson also joined the Gay Liberation Front, which fought for political change and the protection of citizens based on their sexual orientation or behavior against unequal ethics and oppressive laws. She also was an activist affiliated with AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) from 1987 until 1993.
Johnson's clothes were strange and unusual. She often wore elaborate crowns made out of fresh flowers, but she was daring and gutsy. She posed in a collection of paintings and photographs by artist Andy Warhol in 1974. She starred in the collection “Ladies and Gentlemen.” Johnson traveled the world to sing and perform with the Hot Peaches, a group of drag queens.
Despite dealing with mental health issues, her main goal was to lift other people's spirits. Johnson dedicated her life to helping others. In 1992, her body was found in the Hudson River. Her death was ruled a suicide but friends and family had suspicions.
In 2021, New York City erected a statue of Johnson and Rivera in their honor. Today, Johnson's legacy is still upheld within the LGBTQ+ community. Her influence lives on today through those she impacted and organizations such as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which strives to protect those who are a part of minorities such as trans individuals and people of color.
Addyson Wright is a student in Tri-County's journalism program, which launched this school year.
