A shout of “One, two, three, four!” rings out in the studio. The upright bass strings bounce a riff up and down while the trumpets play a low score. The drums tap along cautiously until the trumpets explode with a high and energetic blast. For Gerald Wilson and his band, their song “Before Motown” has only just begun.
However, that’s not the beginning of Wilson’s story. A biography listed on Arts.gov chronicled his life like this: Wilson was an American jazz arranger, composer, artist and band director. His music had a particular sound created by the special harmonies he used and segments of his work were inspired by Mexican culture, specifically bullfighting. During a trumpet-heavy section of “Before Motown,” the inspiration is evident. He also served as arranger for many famous jazz artists and other musical legends.
Wilson’s mother taught him piano when he was young. When he grew older, he continued to learn, and took music lessons at his high school in Memphis. When he and his family moved to Detroit in 1934 he began attending Cass Technical High School, where he pursued his musical education further.
One of his first jobs was as a professional trumpeter, playing with the Plantation Club Orchestra. Wilson worked in Jimmie Lunceford’s jazz band starting in 1939 and moved to Los Angeles in 1942 to play with numerous other bands in California. It wasn’t until 1944 that Wilson put together his very own band.
In a 2016 interview with the GRAMMY Foundation, Wilson spoke about how his first dream was to be a band leader. After hearing jazz composers like Duke Ellington, he told the GRAMMY Foundation that he had said to himself, “Gee, I’d like to be a band leader.”
His work in arranging and composing led to jobs with famous jazz musicians like Dizzy Gillespie and he toured with jazz singer Billie Holiday in 1949. According to his obituary by The Guardian, he got to help one of his main influences, Duke Ellington, create the music for the 1959 film “Anatomy of a Murderer,” and later Wilson acted as director for the music in “The Redd Foxx Show.”
In the 1960’s, he began leading big jazz bands again, still exemplifying his unique sound. He produced his first album in 1961 and made his last in 2011. Not only was he a jazz performer, but he also taught jazz and occasionally did radio broadcasts as well.
During his career, he influenced countless celebrities in the music scene, leaving a notable impact on the jazz and music community to this day. On top of that, the unique harmonies played by his band also left an impact. Chances are, big band jazz music commonly found today was influenced by Wilson's work, whether it be by one of his original songs or a song he arranged for another artist. Wilson was nominated for seven Grammy awards.
Wilson’s obituary reads, “It is no exaggeration to say that he was a jazz phenomenon, a beacon for aspiring musicians and an innovator, ever open to new opportunities.”
Luke Duncan is a student in Tri-County's journalism program, which launched this school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.