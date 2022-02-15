Black, lesbian, mother, warrior and poet. Audre Lorde was an American writer who dedicated her life to activism for standing up against homophobia, sexism, classism and racism. Her words of poetry tried to change the way people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and women were seen.
Lorde won not only the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Poetry but also the American Book Award. She wrote over 30 books by the age of 58. She lost her battle to cancer in 1992 but her words live on and changed the world for many.
Some of the books she wrote include “The Collected Poems of Audre Lorde'' which focuses on her work in the LGBTQ+ community, “The Cancer Journals,” which details her experiences battling breast cancer and “Your Silence Will Not Protect You,” a book filled with many speeches, essays and poems where she explains that being silent and hiding what you have been through will get you nowhere.
Lorde’s name may not be as recognized as other famous persons of color but her work is still admired today. As of 2020, Lorde was inducted to the American Poets Corner at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
Before she found herself writing books, she worked as a librarian in New York public schools. That was until she wrote her first book in 1968.
Her first spouse and father of her two children, Edwin Rollins, was a gay white man. They were divorced in 1970 and, after two years, Lorde met her longtime partner Frances Clayton.
In the 1980s, writer Barbara Smith worked with Lorde and started the Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press, which was an activist feminist press.
Although her work may not always be recognized today, her footprint will always be left in the communities she worked with and she will continue to impact the lives of many.
Achilles Wesney is a student in Tri-County's journalism program, which launched this school year.
