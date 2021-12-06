The first thing a reader notices about The Parting Present / Lo Que Se Ira by Manuel Iris (Dos Madres Press, April 2021) is that this book of thirty-three poems has been written and printed in two languages, English and Spanish. The title, the Introduction, each poem, the notes and the acknowledgements appear in first in Spanish and then in English, set side by side, so that the readers can decide whether to read the book in Spanish or in English, or perhaps, like me, enjoy the English version of the poem, then savor the Spanish phrases, recalling nouns, adjectives, and verbs from academic classes and international travel. Even if, like me, your Spanish is at best paltry, the experience of this book becomes even richer when seeing both versions of each poem.
This elegant book of poetry, written by Manuel Iris as he experiences the joys and the concerns of becoming a father, is dedicated to his newborn daughter, whose presence is felt from the first page. “My daughter,” Iris writes on October 16, 2020, in the Dedication, “This book was born around you. In it I talk about the things I don’t want to forget, or that shouldn’t be forgotten. . . . as I compose these lines, the world is a very sad place, but you are happy there. I also wrote it so that you are never alone, so that my voice – even after I’m gone – continues telling you that I love you.”
On the Dos Madres press website, Iris tells readers that he had intended to write a book that did not have a specific theme, but his wife’s pregnancy and the birth of his daughter became “the center of my creative interest.” The book was conceived as a way to eventually allow his new daughter to see the world through her father’s eyes, to get to know her father, and to appreciate how he treasured her birth and infanthood.
With that in mind, it becomes clear why both languages are essential to the book’s theme. To begin with, Spanish is Iris’ first language, although he is fluent in English as well. Iris was born and educated both in Mexico, where he received degrees in literature, and in New Mexico and Cincinnati, where he completed his PhD in Romance Languages. The Parting Present /Lo Que Se Ira is Iris’s fourth book of poems, and his second bilingual book. Iris is a recognized poet and translator; his first book received the Merida Award, (Mexico’s National Book award), his second book won the Rudolfo Figueroa Regional Award for Poetry. His third book, Traducir El Silencio / Translating Silence appeared in 2018 (in both Spanish and English), and won two International Latino Book Awards as well. He still resides in Cincinnati, where he was chosen as the city’s second Poet Laureate (2018-2020).
As a poet, Iris is preoccupied with the composition of poetry itself, with language, and especially the way language impacts individual identity. In the poem “I am from here,” Iris explains where this duality has imposed a weight upon him, and the conclusions he has derived from living in two worlds:
“One is from the places
that he has arrived,
from the language
in which he can’t dream
and one day it happens
and he wakes up wondering
which one now is his house
when there is always a heart
elsewhere.
One comes from the streets
that are never the same when he returns.
One comes from the moment
in which he decided to leave
and from that other one
in which he realizes
that everything departs.”
Iris, as a father, returns to this theme with respect to his anticipation of his newborn daughter’s experience of language. He questions whether, if she becomes a native English speaker, it could have the potential to divide her from him. In the poem “The language of the House,” Iris says, “Sometimes I am afraid you will talk / in the language in which I can not dream.” The poet sees that his daughter is too young to realize that she will inhabit two different linguistic worlds, “(You still do not know / that there is a different music, outside”). Yet he adds, “and I want to live in your world, in the language that you will have, within your words.” With honesty and poignancy, the final stanza of the poem reveals,
“I am afraid
that you will also know
the impossibility of belonging.”
In a similar way, other poems in this volume strike these notes of concern, both about the poet’s own place in two different cultures, as well as about migration in general, and what it has come to imply, given today’s political climate.
The Parting Present / Lo Que Se Ira flows thematically from birth and death, as both appear to have been experienced by the poet within a few short weeks of each other. The poem “Elegy and welcome for my father, whose funeral I could not attend” grapples with missing his father and missing his father’s death, combining notes of loss and sorrow with notes of faith that his father’s spirit can now visit him, unburdened by physical distance:
“(Now as I write
I’m again the boy
who raises my hand
seeking for yours.)
Father,
this morning
you did not wake up
and I do not say goodbye:
Today
you enter my house.”
As a counterpoint to the more solemn poems, one of the intellectual pleasures of this book is that many of the poems are meditations on poetry itself and the act of writing poetry. These include “Icarus,” a poem about the hubris of thinking that the poet has something important to offer “to rise / – with words – / above language / and think / precisely / when you are falling / that a truth / has been discovered. . .” . In another poem about poetry, “Clarification,” Iris proposes:
It is a lie that trees
do not know the world.
A tree travels by virtue of its birds
and also travels inward
when sinking its roots.
It all makes sense:
Nothing is more fixed to the earth
than a tree
nothing moves more through the air
than a bird
(It is a fruit
that flies)
and poetry is the fact
that they need each other.
For Iris, as he says in the poem “Answers,” a poem is “the breath / before I dive / back into silence / to find – like children / picking up stones / from the bottom of a river – only my own words.” Along with “Clarification,” and “Answers,” the poem “A brief defense of inspiration” offers a justification about casting his poetic gaze on what life has offered, what is close by. It is where Iris looks for inspiration as a poet. The poem uses the trope of how a poet searches for the muse. “I hold true / that muses exist” writes Iris, but offers the caveat that, “their looks might disappoint the observer / like the person who, expecting to see a mermaid / finds a plump manatee.” The poem continues,
“If it helps to conceive the needed tone
to say what we are lacking, to peep
at what is between the flesh and the eternal,
a broken-down car, its smell of gasoline,
its dusty tires
are a bouquet of muses.
In this trade
one lives life waiting
for the muses to arrive
but there is no need:
they are here.”
After making a case that the poet can seek inspiration in the tangible aspects of the poet’s life, it is easy to see how inspired Iris becomes by his new daughter. In the poetry that is written to or written about his daughter, readers to see a change in emotional palette, as these poems frequently reveal a sense of joy and wonder.
In the poem “Witness,” Iris writes, “with loving envy” to the “everyday miracle” of seeing his daughter’s growth inside his wife’s womb, admitting that a father’s role is to be a witness. He states:
“Your daughter is dancing, says my wife
touching her belly.
For the past five months
I have been a witness
to what happens there
under her hands.
My wife is a house inside my house
and I am outside of my own heart.
I am sure she is happy, she says
and I would give up poetry
in exchange for having, inside me, my daughter.”
And of his daughter’s birth, in the poem “Personal Theology,” Iris writes:
Because . . . the invisible is not so,
because I was there,
it was not in the calm, but in the smell of blood,
not in contemplation, but in struggle,
not in silence, but in the pain of childbirth
in that cry of the incarnation,
that I saw God reveal himself:
transcendence is a mother tearing apart
and we are infants that exist
between Grace and fluids. . .
No miracle
happens neatly.
Once his daughter is born, Iris reveals what he wishes to tell his newborn daughter about life. One poem is a direct letter to his daughter, in another, her presence inspires an approach to self-examination as a new father who is also a poet. In “She sees me writing,” Iris writes “She sees me writing / and smiles at me / in that language / so like the sun / like water.” He writes that in the midst of writing a poem, his daughter raises her arms to be drawn into his arms, and thus his poem has changed and become a poem about hoping to capture this moment notwithstanding that writing is interrupted, and that writing is flawed in its attempt to still time.
One of the most emotionally charged poems comes toward the end of the book. Called “A girl waves from the balcony and the world replies,” Manuel Iris details the perils he fears for his child. The poem is dedicated to a father and daughter, migrants who hoped to live in the US, who drowned in the Rio Grande. Iris states,
“Standing on the balcony
my fourteen-month-old daughter
waves her hand
greeting those who pass.
Sometimes people
respond.
She waves for everyone. She doesn’t know
that her skin could be the reason why
some adults
would let her die.
She does not know that her crying
wouldn’t stop the guard
that would put her
in one of those cages
in which right now
while I write these lines
are thousands of children like her,
just like her.
She says hello from the balcony
and I fear the moment
when she will find out
that she is not equal, even though she is.
She has the right to know
and also
the right to live
in a different kind of world.
She greets everyone from the balcony
and reality offers her, for now,
an incomplete reply.”
This poem gains power and intensity because it is set beside its twin, a poem written in Spanish, carrying the same message. This strategy reaches out with both arms to readers, doubling its emotional weight.
The first time I came across poems in both English and Spanish was a slender book called Twenty Love Poems and A Song of Despair by the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (first published in 1924). At the time, I delighted in the graceful way the sounds of the Spanish poems evoked a sense of longing, sorrow, and joy. Manuel Iris’ book has that same satisfying richness on the level of sound and language, yet it feels even more authentic because Iris has (with the assistance of poet Kevin McHugh), translated his own poetry, so that in the English versions, the reader more vividly senses the presence of the voice of the author.
Manuel Iris has claimed an important space for his work by tackling such meaningful subjects, expressing ideas that encompass a wide emotional range, and finally, by presenting the book in both Spanish and English, inviting a shared sense of community for those who love poetry. As strong as this book is on the page, the poetry comes vividly to life when Iris reads his work; he reads each poem slowly and gracefully in both languages before he moves to the next. For readers who wish to experience the elegance of poetry, and wish to explore its potential to move deeply into an intimate imaginative space (while creating a bridge between cultures), why not seek out The Parting Present / Lo Que Se Ira. You can go to the publisher’s website or request it at Little Professor, Athens’ local indie bookstore. You may wish to purchase two copies, one to keep, and one to gift to a new parent or grandparent in your life.
Athens resident Bonnie Proudfoot has had fiction and poetry published in multiple literary journals. Her first novel, “Goshen Road,” (Ohio University’s Swallow Press, 2020) was a Women’s National Book Association Great Group Reads selection for 2020 and was long-listed for the 2021 PEN/Hemingway award for debut fiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.