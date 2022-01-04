By Shei Sanchez
Athens NEWS Contributor
Athens County was not immune to the height of anti-Asian hate sentiment that embroiled the country during the pandemic. When the child of Fan Jiang, president of the Athens Asian American Alliance, received a death threat through an email in the spring of 2021, Fan realized that more had to be done.
“While we were pushing the (Athens City) School District for a thorough investigation,” Fan said, “we realized that people don’t automatically recognize the fear and hurtful feelings that are specific to Asian Americans.”
Instead of giving into fear, Fan reached out for support and saw an opportunity for lasting, positive action. An Athens resident of 14 years, Fan also realized that while there seems to be plenty of multicultural experiences within Ohio University, the community outside the university doesn’t offer as much.
“So Yi-Ting, Noriko, and I decided to establish a community organization to hopefully bridge that gap,” Fan said. In late May, the Athens Asian American Alliance was born.
“The reception was overwhelming,” AAAA treasurer Noriko Kantake said. “We received so much support.” A disability advocate and 18-year resident of Athens County, Noriko is also the founder and president of the Appalachian Family Center for Autism and Disability Resources and Education.
Yi-Ting Wang, the vice president of AAAA, felt that this group filled a need in the community. “We hope we can provide an entry point as an organization to fill a need for community connection outside the university,” she said. Yi-Ting works at the Academic Achievement Center at OU.
Some OU students felt the same way. At the same time AAAA formed, the Asian American Pacific Island Student Union was created. These two groups have supported each other’s efforts in elevating Asian American and Pacific Islander voices and visibility. In September, they participated in the Tri-State Conference on Diversity and Inclusion. In October, along with AAPI Lead, OU’s employee affinity organization, the three organizations co-organized their inclusion in the homecoming parade.
“At the parade, we wanted to show that Athens is racially diverse and to change how we imagine what our community should look like,” Yi-Ting said.
Non-Hispanic Asians represent 6% of the city of Athens’ population, and 3% in the entire county — the fastest growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. As such, AAAA believes it is important for Asian voices to be heard and “to join the effort of other minority groups to promote diversity and inclusion as well as social justice,” Fan added.
Since the organization’s founding, they have garnered 167 members on Facebook. Though this number does not represent true membership, there is still a good turnout of people who do participate in events and engage with AAAA.
“Each time we held a social event, we had a minimum of 20,” Yi-Ting said, “even though we haven’t done a lot of outreach at this point.” Their first social event, a back-to-school picnic at the Richland Avenue park, drew more than 50 people.
Moreover, membership isn’t limited to Asians. “We do have lots of non-Asian people,” said Fan. The crowd is quite diverse at their events, “with all kinds of people,” remarked Yi-Ting.
They try to have an event each month. Besides the picnic, AAAA went on a tour of the West Side Community Garden with Rural Action’s Tom Redfern to plan for an Asian vegetable workshop in the future and hosted a Thanksgiving hike at The Ridges.
Collaboration, social justice and inclusion are crucial to the group’s mission. They actively encourage Asian American community members to participate in public surveys and engage in service to the community.
They have joined efforts with Athens Parents for Racial Equity and the Racial Equity Coalition of Athens to oppose House Bills 322 and 327, which proposed to prohibit and restrict how teachers can discuss racism, sexism and other “divisive” concepts in K-12 classrooms as well as limit professional development training related to such topics. In fact, Fan and an Athens High School student Laura Zhang provided testimony at the Ohio State House in September opposing the house bills.
In partnership with Tom O’Grady of the Southeast Ohio History Center and Angela Hall of Athens Middle School, AAAA is undertaking a long-term project to recognize the historical contributions of Asian Americans in the county and change the notion of Asian Americans as perpetual foreigners.
“One of the problems for Asian Americans is that we are constantly perceived as foreigners,” Fan said, “even though many of us were born here, grew up here, speak perfect English.”
Through this oral history project, the community will learn that Asian Americans have been in the country since the 1800s, “that Asian American history is part of American history, that we belong here,” continued Fan. She said the center will showcase some of the audio recordings as well as transcripts on their website.
“We also want to create an archive at the history center for people who may want to share their history,” Yi-Ting said. “For example, there are people whose parents have experienced the (Japanese) internment camp. We have a long list of people to interview.”
Their first interview for this archive was with Dr. Sushila Gawande, mother of Dr. Atul Gawande. A graduate of Athens High School, Atul Gawande earrned medical and public health degrees from Harvard, where he now teaches. A best-selling author and advocate for health care policy, he recently was confirmed as assistant administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
“We thought at first we were trying to preserve Asian American stories but actually, all the stories are about this town,” explained Yi-Ting. “It’s our whole community’s story. It turns out that Dr. Sushila Gawande was the first woman doctor in this town.”
They hope to have a special exhibit on Asian American history with both the oral history and archival projects. AAAA Secretary Galia Williams will be involved in some of the transcribing and archiving process as she is also a graduate student of history at OU.
The group hopes that documenting the history of Asian Americans in Athens will contribute to fill this gap in knowledge and perception. This project became possible through conversations with Athens City Council President Chris Knisely and Mayor Steve Patterson. AAAA had reached out to them initially to put AAAA in the Visitor’s Bureau brochure to connect people to their organization.
Moving forward in 2022, AAAA will continue to collaborate with other organizations and host gatherings to promote awareness, engage in community service, and increase visibility of Asian Americans in the Athens community. These include panel discussions, STEM tutoring, civic education for first generation immigrants, and cultural events.
Shei Sanchez is a writer, photographer and teacher who lives on a farm in Stewart.
