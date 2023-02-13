The Athena Cinema, located at 20 S. Court Street, will be presenting a special screening Friday evening of perhaps the most fashionable romantic comedy ever made — 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
This presentation, set for 7 p.m., is part of the Athena Cinema’s Classics & Cocktails series, which pairs screenings of famous films with a one of a kind cocktails. This particular screening will feature a drink entitled the “Tiffany 75 Cocktail,” similar to a Mimosas. A selection of wines and local beers and ciders will also be available for purchase.
Admission is $8, and prices on drinks may vary.
Loosely based on author Truman Capote’s beloved 1958 novella, the film tells the story of how two troubled New Yorkers — both of whom are living disenchanting, double lives-meet and attempt to fall in love.
The movie opens with a now iconic shot of a beautiful woman decked out in expensive sunglasses, a gorgeous black evening dress topped with strands upon strands of pearls, getting out of a yellow cab around dawn at Tiffany’s & Co’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
While she nibbles on a croissant, the woman yearningly gazes into the windows of the famed jewelry store — making it obvious that she has an appetite for the finer things in life.
The woman is Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn), a perplexing-yet polished-party girl who supports herself by being a paid escort. However, Capote instead categorized his creation as “an American geisha.”
Meanwhile, a struggling writer named “Paul Varjak” (George Peppard) has just recently returned to New York City from a trip to Rome with his wealthy, married lover Emily (Patricia Neal) who is also financing his floundering career.
Once Paul moves into Holly’s apartment building, the two meet and become unlikely BFFs. Even though Paul has questions about Holly’s sketchy past, odd assortment of high society friends, and lack of furniture, he soon becomes ensnared in her delightfully decadent orbit.
In fact, the free spirited Holly’s only stable relationship is with a stray marmalade kitty whom she refuses to give a name.
Determined to marry for money, Holly resists Paul’s attempts to become more than friends. That is until a visit from a mysterious man from Holly’s past, and a tragic twist of fate, motivates her to let down her defenses-for perhaps the first time in heavily guarded life.
Nominated for five Academy Awards — including best actress (Hepburn) — the film won two awards for its score and title song, “Moon River,” Breakfast at Tiffany’s is equally famous for the fashion trends it influenced-all of which are still considered stylish today.
Hepburn’s wardrobe, designed by her longtime collaborator, Hubert de Givenchy, and Edith Head, caused such a sensation at the time of the film’s premier that items she wore like dark sunglasses, faux pearls and sleeveless black dresses were instantly elevated to wardrobe essentials status.
The only true sour note in the entire film is Mickey Rooney as Holly’s high strung fashion photographer, neighbor, “Mr. Yunioshi.” While many might find his attempt to play an Asian character borderline insulting, his role in the film only consists of a few minor scenes.
Aside from the film’s unique blend of high comedy and sophistication, perhaps the real reason audiences still think fondly of Breakfast at Tiffany’s is because the movie celebrates the concept of reinventing yourself, and reinforces that the circumstances you were born into don’t have to dictate your destiny.
The next film in the Classics & Cocktails series will be 1998’s “The Big Lebowski” on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. For more information call 740-594-7382.
