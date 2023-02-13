The Athena Cinema, located at 20 S. Court Street, will be presenting a special screening Friday evening of perhaps the most fashionable romantic comedy ever made — 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

This presentation, set for 7 p.m., is part of the Athena Cinema’s Classics & Cocktails series, which pairs screenings of famous films with a one of a kind cocktails. This particular screening will feature a drink entitled the “Tiffany 75 Cocktail,” similar to a Mimosas. A selection of wines and local beers and ciders will also be available for purchase.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments