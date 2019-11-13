Wreckless Eric
Wreckless Eric is performing at the Union Bar on Saturday evening. Provided photo.

 

Eric Goulden, the man everyone knows as Wreckless Eric, is a rare example of an older and established artist who hasn’t lapsed into comfortable formulas. That’s according to a news release for his show this Saturday night at the Union Bar in Athens.

Wreckless Eric’s latest album, “Transience,” has received wide critical acclaim along 2016’s “amERICa” and 2018’s “Construction Time & Demolition.” 

According to Scott Winland, who books bands for the Union, Wreckless Eric “is a great British performer best known for the song ‘Whole Wide World’ released on Stiff Records (Elvis Costello, Ian Dury, Nick Lowe, etc.) in 1977.

“His last two albums are arguably the best he’s ever made, in my humble opinion,” Winland added.

Also performing Saturday night will be Wished Bone and the Blam Blams. The latter local “super-group” features members of past Athens bands of note Southeast Engine, Geraldine, Country Pharaohs and more.

For live performances, Wreckless Eric draws on material from all stages of his 40-something year career — including probably “Whole Wide World,” though according to the release, “this certainly won’t be a leisurely stroll through the glory days of nostalgia. Using his huge-sounding acoustic guitar, electric piano and electric guitar through a series of homemade fuzz boxes and electronic devices, he takes audiences on an emotionally and sonically challenging voyage in and out of dissonance, soundscapes, and great moments of pop.”

