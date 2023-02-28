Samantha Pelham is all on board for stories of female empowerment.
Although she wasn’t born when the film “9 to 5” (1980) became the first mainstream comedy hit to celebrate female office workers and explore their struggles, the road to Pelham’s playing Doralee Rhodes – the Dolly Parton role – does date back a bit.
“About three years ago, someone told me, ‘You would be such a good Doralee,’” the 27-year-old Ohio University employee says. She was flattered at the time, in part because of her admiration for the role’s originator.
Dolly, she says, “is iconic. She’s such a spitfire, with so much class.”
Flash forward, and Pelham will open on Friday, March 17, at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville in the musical version of “9 to 5” for ABC Players.
And she’s playing – you guessed it – Doralee.
Born and raised in Norwalk, Pelham has been a part of the local performing scene for some time, after earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and theatre at OU in 2017 and a MAA in Arts Administration in 2021.
After some time in New York, working for both the Roundabout Theatre Company and the New York Philharmonic, she returned to Athens and landed a position as a media relations specialist with the university’s marketing and communications department.
Past local theatre credits include “Sister Act,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Ordinary Days,” and she currently serves as president of the Ohio Valley Summer Theatre group.
Apart from that prophetic comment three years ago, Pelham was drawn to Doralee for her feisty personality.
“She doesn’t take s***,” Pelham says with a laugh. “Her intentions are always to do good, but she’s willing to stand up for herself and other women.”
Another fun element to this particular production is that the role of Franklin Hart – nemesis to Doralee and her friends Judy and Violet – is being played by Pelham’s real-life partner, Kevin Kunz.
“I get to put on a little cowgirl hat and tie up Mr. Hart,” she says. “It’s a blast.”
She and Kunz recently appeared together as Brad and Janet in “The Rocky Horror Show,” also performed at Stuart’s Opera House.
Her big number in “9 to 5” is the Parton-penned “Backwoods Barbie,” and she credits director Kit Parsons with allowing her to “own it,” giving her the freedom to “feel the lyrics and really take it as my own.”
“What I really love is having such a large woman-identifying ensemble,” she adds. Although the production has not come without challenges – one week, half the cast was sick with COVID-19 – the chance to sing and play with so many other women in a story of empowerment makes it all worthwhile.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else right now,” Pelham says.
The ABC Players production of “9 to 5” runs March 17-19 and March 24-26 at Stuart’s Opera House. Tickets can be purchased on the opera house website, www.stuartsoperahouse.org
