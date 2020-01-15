MUSIC
Every Sunday through March: Steve Zarate. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eclipse Company.
Every Wednesday through March: Blues Cowboys. 6-8 p.m. Eclipse Company Store.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Third Thursday Square Dance Social & Jam. Caller Sean Fen and musicians The Corndoggers will offer an evening of lively old time music. All levels welcome. No partner needed. Come dance or just stop in just to listen. Bring friends, a good attitude & an adult beverage of choice (with valid 21+ ID). $6 Suggested Donation. Open String Jam at 6 p.m., Dancing 7-9 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Friday, Jan. 17: Drum Circle & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. Drum, dance or just listen and take it in. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-10:45 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19: Honor Choir and Orchestra Festival. The festival runs from 3 p.m. Friday to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, with the festival concert at 7:30 Sunday evening in Glidden Recital Hall.
Friday, Jan. 17: Juke Joint Johnny & the Shackbusters. Shake it up and break it down with these seasoned songsters. 9 p.m. Smiling Skull Saloon.
Saturday, Jan. 18: BlacKing Coal, returning from the mountains of West Virginia to belt out the country blues. 9 p.m. Smiling Skull Saloon.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Burdock & Tessa show. Free admission. 6-8 p.m. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Electroacoustic Music @ OU. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Friday, Jan. 24: Mojoflo with Velvet Green. 9 p.m. The Union.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Shadow in the Moon show. Free admission. 6-8 p.m. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Spencer Myer, piano (visiting artist). 3-4 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Eastern Standard Trio (visiting artists). 7:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Jazz at Athens Uncorked. 8-10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Athens Noise Show 2020 – Installment 1. Aquabear Legion. a few hours of experimental, improv, drone, and strange music from the noisier and weirder ends of the musical spectrum. Specific acts and performances to be announced soon. Performances will take place from the floor of The Union. 4-7 p.m. The Union Bar.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Visiting Artist Denise Ritter-Bernardini, voice. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Ernie Johnson From Detroit. 9 p.m. The Union.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Dustin Lynch’s Stay Country Tour 2020. With special guest Travis Denning. OU Performing Arts & Concert Series. 8 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Elizabeth Wheems show. Free admission. 6-8 p.m. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, Feb. 1: The Met: Live in HD: The Gershwin's PORGY AND BESS. HD live streams from the Metropolitan Opera The Gershwin’s masterpiece comes to life. Cash bar. 12:55 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Monday, Feb. 3: The OU School of Music presentsKeyboard Artist Recital Series, featuring John Mortenson on piano. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Thursday, Feb. 6: 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam. In the parking lot or basement of Arts West depending on the weather, a beginners' style slow string jam with a special guest "leader" each month. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from the musical lending library. All levels & ages welcome. BYOB (w/valid 21+ ID). Free admission – donations appreciated. 6-8 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Friday, Feb. 7: Student Recital.Sydney Randall and Amanda Dick, voice. 6 p.m. Glidden Hall, Ohio University.
Sunday, Feb. 9: Visiting Artist Recital with Dana Piano Trio. 9 p.m. OU School of Music, Glidden Hall, OU.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: OU School of Music Visiting artist Mark DeGoti on trumpet. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Hal, OU.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Wind Symphony & Symphonic Band Concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Friday, Feb. 14: High School Choral Invitational Concert. 5-7 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Graduate Student Recital, with Garrett Birk on trombone. Noon. Glidden Hall, OU.
Sunday, Feb. 16: Graduate Student Recital, with Olivia Connors on piano. 6 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Invoke (a special add-on show to the OU Performing Arts & Concert Series). This multi-instrumental is hard to categorize, though they touch on classical, bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. 7:30 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Third Thursday Square Dance Social and Jam. Caller Joe Burdock and award winning band Big Possum, from West Virginia, will offer an evening of lively old time music. All levels welcome. No partner needed. Come dance or just stop in just to listen. Bring friends, a good attitude & an adult beverage of choice (with valid 21+ ID). $6 Suggested Donation. Open String Jam 6 p.m., Dancing 7-9 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Friday, Feb. 21: Drum Circle & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. Put the worry of your days away and become one with the rhythm. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-10:45 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Friday, Feb. 21: Visiting Artist Sterling Tanner, bass trombone. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Friday, Feb. 21: Coal Cave Hollow Boys. Join us for an evening of beer and bluegrass as we welcome the Coal Cave Hollow Boys back to Eclipse. All ages, free admission. 7-9 p.m. Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Dr, The Plains.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Stable Shakers. An evening of country jazz, cold beer and barbeque with Pennsylvania-based group Stable Shakers. All ages, free admission. 7-9 p.m. Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Dr, The Plains.
Saturday, Feb. 22: School of Music presents a faculty recital with Jose Rocha on cello. 6 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Sunday, Feb. 23: Graduate student recital featuring Mercy Olson on piano. 2 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Sunday, Feb. 23: University Singers present their Mid-Winter Concert. 4 p.m. Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens.
Sunday, Feb. 23: Ohio Jazz at Athens Uncorked. 8-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: A recital by Paul Barte. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Galbreath Chapel, OU.
Thursday, Feb. 27: The Choir of Man. OU Performing Arts Series. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything – pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock – all to roof-raising heights. 7:30 p.m.Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Friday, Feb. 28: NOTS, DANA. 9 p.m. The Union.
Friday, Feb. 28: School of Music presents a faculty recital with Dawn Dongeun on violin. 7:3- p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Friday, Feb. 28: Town Mountain. Raw, soulful, and with plenty of swagger, Town Mountain has earned raves for their hard-driving sound, their in-house songwriting and the honky-tonk edge that permeates their exhilarating live performances, whether in a packed club or at a sold-out festival. 8 p. m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville.
Saturday, Feb. 29: A recital by Visiting Artist Daniel Anastasio on piano. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall, OU.
Saturday, Feb. 29:The Met: Live in HD: Handel’s “Agripinna.” HD live streams from the Metropolitan Opera. As the imperious title empress, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads the Met premiere of Handel’s tale of deception and deceit. 12:55 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Monday, March 2: The Indigo Girls return to Stuart’s Opera House. 7:30 p.m. This is a cooperatie show between Stuart’s and Ohio University’s Performing Arts and Concert Series. Call 740-753-1924 for ticket into, or to go www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
Tuesday, March 3: The Huntertones. Special add-on show to OU’s Performing Arts & Concert Series. Their high-energy, horn-driven sound features genre-bending compositions and unconventional covers. 7:30 p.m.Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Wednesday, March 4: Drum Tao 2020.OU Performing Arts Series. TAO’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide. 7:30 p.m.Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Wednesday, March 4: Wind Symphony Chamber Winds Concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Thursday, March 5: 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam. In the parking lot or basement of Arts West depending on the weather, a beginners' style slow string jam with a special guest "leader" each month. March's guest is local musician Morgan Hager. She plays fiddle, guitar and banjo and specializes in fiddle tunes and waltzes from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from the musical lending library. All levels & ages welcome. BYOB (w/valid 21+ ID). Free admission - donations appreciated. 6-8 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Thursday, March 5: Student recital with Thomas Swisher on tuba. 6 p.m. Glidden Hall, OU.
Friday, March 6: Jonathan Richman with Tommy Larkins and Bonnie “Prince” Billy with Emmett Kelly. This show is part of a unique tour with an incredibly limited number of shows. For this very special show, Bonnie “Prince” Billy will start the night accompanied by Emmett Kelly. Following his set, Jonathan Richman will finish the evening of music featuring Tommy Larkins. 8 p. m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville.
Saturday, March 7: Dwight Icenhower. Dwight is considered to be one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world today. He has mastered the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s eras of Elvis’ career and has won a myriad of national Elvis awards. 7 p. m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville.
Saturday, March 14: The Met: Live in HD: Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Hollander.” HD live streams from the Metropolitan Opera. Sir Bryn Terfel as the mysterious seafarer searching for salvation. 12:55 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
VISUAL ARTS
Present through Tuesday, Feb. 4:“The 2nd Chance Show,” a studio clearance of Starbrick Cooperative Member Art. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5. Starbrick Cooperative Gallery, 81 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Present through April 2020: “Athens Farmers Market: The Hands That Feed Us.”The Athens Photo Project is opening a new exhibition this Saturday that highlights local farmers. The exhibit features a body of work created through a partnership between the Athens Photo Project and the Athens Farmers Market. The exhibition features work from 22 APP artists who spent six weeks exploring and documenting many of the local farms and businesses that comprise the Athens Farmers Market. The exhibition will be on view at through April 2020. The Market on State, East State Street, Athens.
Mondays, Jan. 6 – May 18: (when ACSD is in session): The PRISM LGBTQ+ Youth Arts Program.PRISM is an after-school arts program that creates a safer space for LGBTQIA+ youth to be, explore and express who they are. Free. 3-5:30 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Present to Sunday, March 22: “Picture the World: Burhan Doğançay as Photographer.” A prolific artist who spent most of his artistic career in New York, Doğançay (1929-2013) rose to fame through his abstract “ribbon “paintings and works devoted to urban walls. This exhibition, pulled from the artist’s personal archive of roughly 30,000 images taken in more than 100 countries in a 40-year span, is a small reflection of that artist’s output.
Saturday, Jan. 18 – Saturday, March 14: OH+5: Biennial Regional Juried Exhibition. The 12th in a series of competitions, OH+5 is a regional, all-media juried exhibition of contemporary artwork. OH+5 serves to promote artists residing in Ohio and its five bordering states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Hours: Tues–Sat 12–5 p.m. Admission: $5, free for members and children under 12. The Sauber Gallery. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. The reception for this exhibit is Friday, Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m. with light appetizers and a cash bar.
Saturday, Jan. 18 – Saturday, Feb. 8: A Retrospective Look at the Photographic Images of Gary Jackson Kirksey. Tues.–Sat. 12–5 p.m. Admission: $5, free for members and children under 12. The Chaddock Morrow Gallery. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 15: Art + Design: First-Year Graduate Show. A reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Trisolinia Gallery, Baker Center, OU.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 22: Art + Design: As Not For: African-American Posters. Opening reception Jan. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ohio University Art Gallery, Seigfred Hall.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: OH+5 Exhibition Gallery Walk for Members and Volunteers. Refreshments and Light Appetizers. 11 a.m. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Sunday Family Art Encounters. A drop-in program for children and adults to engage in shared creative activities. 2-4 p.m. Kennedy Museum of Art, Lin Hall, The Ridges, OU.
Sunday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 23: Southeast Ohio Art Educators Show featuring the artwork of southeast Ohio K-12 students and their teachers. Opening reception is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Majestic Galleries, Nelsonville. (Gallery open Friday to Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 31: Art Reception for Charlie Touvell's "Major Vibes" & Wendy Minor Viny's Solo Show.Their artwork will be on display (and for sale) Jan. 6-31 in the Arts West upstairs and downstairs galleries. The closing reception on Jan. 31 will include food, drinks and live music. Admission is Free. 5-7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Reception for a new exhibition that explores the relationship of mathematics to the designs in Navajo weavings: “Pattern and Disruption: Diné Lifeways and Embedded Mathematics.” Bob Klein, associate professor of mathematics at Ohio University, and Henry Fowler, associate professor of Diné studies and mathematics at Navajo Technical University in Crown Point, Arizona, will talk about the exhibition and Sally Fowler of Tonalea, Arizona, Henry's mother and a weaver, will give a demonstration of traditional Navajo weaving technique. 2-4:30 p.m. Kennedy Museum of Art, Lin Hall, The Ridges, OU.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, to Friday, Feb. 14: “Happy to Be Stuck With You.” All-member show of quality Valentine Celebratory Art. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5. Starbrick Cooperative Gallery, 81 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Friday, Feb. 7: "For the Love of Athens" Photo Exhibit Opening Reception. Annual photo show at Arts West for photos of people, places or things in Athens County. Submitted photos were taken with traditional, digital or smart devices. Selected photographs will be on display in the Arts West galleries Feb 6-26, and runners-up will be featured in a slide show at the reception. The opening will also include awards, music and refreshments. Free Admission. 5-7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
Sunday, Feb. 9: Starbrick Gallery presents its 18th annual Bowl-A-Rama.Collectable Art Bowls and all-you-can-eat chili. 1-4 p.m. 81 W. Columbus Street, Nelsonville.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Thursday, March 5:“Ohio Pioneers.” Highlighting the stories of Ohio's early settlers, this exhibit features manuscripts and artwork from Marietta College's Legacy Library Special Collections and rare artifacts from the Southeast Ohio History Center's collection. Join us as we commemorate these visionary men and women who settled the Northwest Territory. Southeast Ohio History Center, West State Street, Athens.
Friday, Feb. 14 – Saturday, March 14: “Displaced by Rachael Bailey.” Tues–Sat 12–5 p.m. Admission: $5, free for members and children under 12. The Chaddock Morrow Gallery. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Sunday, Feb. 23: Sunday Family Art Encounters. A drop-in program for children and adults to engage in shared creative activities. 2-4 p.m. Kennedy Museum of Art, Lin Hall, The Ridges, OU.
Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 22: Second annual Juried Undergrad Exhibition, with juror Chaz O'Neal of Otterbein College. O’Neil serves as assistant director of fine arts for the Ohio State Fair & Expo Commission. Opening reception is 6-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. (Gallery open Friday to Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 7: ART + DESIGN Thesis Exhibition: Bri Murphy, ceramics. Reception is March 5 from 5-7 p.m. Ohio University Art Gallery, Seigfred Hall, OU.
Tuesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 7: ART + DESIGN Thesis Exhibition: Terry Davis, printmaking. Reception is March 5 from 6-8 p.m. Trisolinia Gallery, Baker Center, OU.
Saturday, March 14: Experience Nelsonville's Artist community with Art in the Afternoons. On the 2nd Saturday of the month, workshops will be available for hands-on adventures in art.Paper Circle will host the first one, in March. 1-4 p.m. 35 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. And pick up your Art in the Afternoon Passport for a chance to win a prize.
THEATER
Friday, Jan. 17: “Madness,” a weekly graduate playwriting performance series, with short plays written, cast and performed all in a single week. 11 p.m. Fridays throughout the semester in Hahne Theater, Kantner Hall, OU.
Sunday, Feb. 16: The national Broadway tour of “The Color Purple.” The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival. OU Performing Arts & Concert Series. 7:30 p.m. Templeton Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, OU. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
Thursday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 29: The OU Theater Division presents “She Kills Monsters,” a high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen. Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 25-29, all at 8 p.m. Talkbacks Feb. 22 and 26 after the performane. Forum Theater, RTVC Building, OU.
DANCE
Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23: Winter Dance Concert. 7:30 Friday through Sunday. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
FILM
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Women Pioneers: Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Film Series kicks off with Ava DuVernay’s “Selma.” The film chronicles the three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights. Free admission. Tickets are available one week in advance. All films include expert panelists either introducing or leading Q & A sessions after. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Spring Sustainability Film Series. The spring Sustainability Film Series kicks off with “Wild Amsterdam,” a look into the wildlife of the Netherlands. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Two Charlie Chaplin Shorts with Live Piano Accompaniment. Featuring “In the Park” from 1915 and “The Immigrant” from 1917 by a master of the comedic silent film. Featuring local pianist Michael Tobar’s improvised live soundtrack. Free. 7-8 p.m. Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Spring Sustainability Film Series: “The Story of Plastic,” a seething expose uncovering the ugly truth behind the current global plastic pollution crisis. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Thursday, Feb. 6: One night only film screening: “The Mountain Manor.” The story of Appalachian migrants who moved to urban Midwestern cities in the 1920s-50s. Featuring pre-show music from Wright, Hamilton, Hoffman and Beard and a post-show Q&A with director Dale Farmer. Admission $10. The Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court St., Athens.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: One night only film screening: Celebrating the 50thAnniversary of Appalshop: Screening of “Stranger With a Camera.” Free Admission. The Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court St., Athens.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Spring Sustainability Film Series: “Seed: The Untold Story.” Follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Women Pioneers: Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Film Series: “Mankiller.” Documentary about Wilma Mankiller, who took office as the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief in 1985. Post-show discussion with director Valerie Red-Horse Mohl in person. Free admission. Tickets are available one week in advance. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Wednesday, March 4: Spring Sustainability Film Series: In celebration of World Wildlife Day, “The Woman Who Loved Giraffes” features Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, who re-traces the steps of her groundbreaking 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
COMEDY
Friday, Feb. 7. Preacher Lawson. A special-add-on show in the OU Performing Arts & Concert Series. One of the most likable, animated characters you'll ever see perform, Preacher Lawson has been sharing his brand of goofy, high-energy comedy around the world. 8 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
POETRY AND FICTION
Thursday, Jan. 23:“Nerve River: A Poetry Performance.” Fred Corlew is a local poet who describes his work as “tongue-slung banjo poetry.” For this event, Fred will read a sequence of interrelated poems. Free. 7-8 p.m. Athens Public Library, 30 Home St, Athens.
Friday, Jan. 31: Poetry Out Loud Semifinal. Poetry Out Loud encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. 7 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville.
Friday, Feb. 7: Moon Tunnel Graduate Literary Reading Series. Sponsored by Ohio University Dept. of English, this series features the work of creative writers from OU's graduate programs. Free Admission. 7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St., Athens.
MISCELLANEOUS
Sunday, Jan. 26: Stuart’s Open House. Free tours of the historic Stuart's Opera House to visualize just how magical your wedding or other upcoming events can be. 1-4 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Dr. Ann Fidler will speak on “Finding Manasseh.” To date, Manasseh Cutler’s life has been rendered selectively by proud descendants or glancingly by historians using broad strokes. What is missing is a full and frank account of a man who was by turns brilliant, anxious, curious, vain, mischievous, downhearted, and driven sometimes to unfortunate ends by his sense of duty and honor. 5:30-7 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, West State Street, Athens.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure. Thisis an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago – and maybe live still today. Erth shows are at the forefront of family entertainment, using actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects young audiences to the real science of paleontology. Special add-on to OU’s Performing Arts & Concert Series. 7 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University. For ticket info, call 740-593-1780.
