I’ve pulled out the mantra I silently recited before every math test of my life: “I’m going to do my best and hope my best is good enough.”
Recalling my academic record in math, however, perhaps I should have chosen a mantra that aimed a little higher.
I’ve already whined in a previous column about how difficult Oscar predictions are these days, but sheesh: This year is crazy. Where, for instance, previous years may have seen one of the four acting categories tough to call, this year has three.
Whatever. Put up or shut up, right?
So here goes: My predictions for this year’s Oscars, to be bestowed on Sunday.
PICTURE: Everything Everywhere All at Once
DIRECTOR: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
LEADING ACTOR: Austin Butler, Elvis
LEADING ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisheran
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
CINEMATOGRAPHY: All Quiet on the Western Front
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM: Navalny
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM: The Elephant Whisperers
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’
ANIMATED SHORT FILM: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
FILM EDITING: Top Gun: Maverick
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: All Quiet on the Western Front
ORIGINAL SONG: “Naatu Naatu,” from RRR
ORIGINAL SCORE: All Quiet on the Western Front
VISUAL EFFECTS: Avatar: The Way of Water
LIVE ACTION SHORT: An Irish Goodbye
MAKE UP AND HAIRSTYLING: Elvis
Okay, there you have it for me. As we told you in these pages a couple of weeks ago, “Now it’s your turn.”
Our First Annual Pick the Oscars Contest is online and ready for you to demonstrate your prowess for prediction. Sponsored by the Athens News and the Athena Cinema, the contest asks you to predict the winner in every single category, as I’ve done above.
The winner will receive a Date Night Gift Package (worth more than $50) from the Athena and hometown glory in the pages of the ANews!
And when the Oscar broadcast gets a little long and boring (as it always does), remember: It’s better than a math test.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.