Under the Elms concert

The 2022 Concert Under the Elms Series started with guest conductor Rodney Miller portraying John Philip Sousa. He will again come to the series for an Independence Day-themed concert at 7 p.m. June 29 on the Ohio University College Green, near the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Auditorium.

 File photo by John Halley

The Under the Elms concert series kicks off June 8 with a performance by the Under the Elms Community Band.

All concerts start at 7 p.m. and are held on Ohio University’s College Green, adjacent to the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.


