The Under the Elms concert series kicks off June 8 with a performance by the Under the Elms Community Band.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. and are held on Ohio University’s College Green, adjacent to the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.
The June 8 concert will feature classics and community favorites.
On June 15, the band will perform works from the Broadway stage and highlight some film music.
On June 22, guest conductor Bill Tiberio will lead the band. His is a frequent guest conductor for honor concert bands and jazz ensembles throughout the state of New York. He served as clinician for the Eastman Music JazzFest and is an All-State woodwind adjudicator and band pageant clinician.
On June 29, the band will celebrate Independence Day with Rodney Miller portraying John Philip Sousa. Miller is one of the premier Sousa enthusiasts in the country and is in great demand as a guest conductor. He serves as the director of bands at Heidelburg University in Tiffin. The performance will be reflective of the traditional Sousa concert, featuring marching works including “The Stars & Stripes Forever!”
