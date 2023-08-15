Columbus Symphony

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is performing Sept. 30 at Stuart’s Opera House.

 File photo

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House begin the general sale of tickets at noon Wednesday for the Columbus Symphony’s performance at the Nelsonville venue at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.

The concert, Mozart and Beethoven with the Columbus Symphony, will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 30.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments