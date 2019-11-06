The Dairy Barn Arts Center is hosting another stellar lineup of poets for the last event in its fall poetry series “Spoken & Heard, Poetry of Departure and Relevance” on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The evening is curated by Athens Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour. Featured will be Columbus poet Barbara Fant and Bluffton, Ohio, poet Jeff Gundy. Athens’ own Sean Kelbley will serve as opening poet.
Barbara Fant has represented Columbus in nine National Poetry Slam competitions and placed eighth out of 96 poets in the 2017 Women of the World Poetry Slam, according to the news release announcing this event. She is a TEDx speaker and is featured in the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Columbus Makes ArtCampaign, the 2017 Columbus Alive People to Watch issue, and 614 Magazine’s 2019 Interview issue. She is the author of four poetry collections and co-author of two stage productions. She has been commissioned by over 10 organizations and has received residencies in Idyllwild, California and Havana, Cuba. She works at the Columbus Foundation and teaches poetry at Transit Arts and in correctional institutions.
Jeff Gundy’s eighth book of poems, “Without a Plea,”is just out from Bottom Dog Press. Earlier books include “Abandoned Homeland” (Bottom Dog Press, 2015) and “Somewhere Near Defiance” (Anhinga, 2014), for which he was named Ohio Poet of the Year. His most recent prose book is “Songs from an Empty Cage: Poetry, Mystery, Anabaptism, and Peace”(Cascadia, 2013). The recipient of multiple Ohio Arts Council grants and Bechtel, Yoder, and Menno Simons lectureships, he has published essays and poems in multiple publications. A 2008 Fulbright lecturer at the University of Salzburg, he teaches writing and literature at Bluffton University in Ohio, the release said.
Sean Kelbley works as an elementary school counselor. His first published poem, in 2017, was nominated for "Best of the Net" by The Rise Up Review. Since then, his work has appeared in various publications.
Poetry events are free to the public and doors open at 5:30pm. There will be a cash bar.
For more information about the Spoken & Heard events go to www.dairybarn.org or email Kari Gunter-Seymour at athenspoetlaureate@gmail.com.
