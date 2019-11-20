The Lost Flamingo Theatre Company is presenting an unpredictable play this weekend that includes ample audience interaction.
“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes,” will be performed by the company at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in Ohio University’s Baker Center Theater.
“Experimental theatre has always been sought out, considered, and questioned,” a news release notes. “But how does one follow a plot created to not make sense?” The play “answers this question simply: Don’t!” the release continues.
Written by Greg Allen, the play “is completely determined by the audience, and is occasionally compared to ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ due to constant audience yelling, unexpected cursing and perpetual chaos,” the release explains. “You will be out of your seat (and possibly on stage) with laughter as the Neo-Futurist ensemble creates 30 short plays in 60 short minutes, each one with nothing in common to the rest.”
In this Lost Flamingo production, the release says, each ensemble member does not portray a character but rather her- or himself in real situations in real time. The play is directed by Emily Cigan with assistance by Hailey Linenkugel.
Tickets are $5, and the doors open 30 minutes before the show. Check out Lost Flamingo Theatre Company on Facebook (Lost Flamingo Theatre Company), Instagram (@lostflamingotheatreco), or Twitter (@lostflamingos) to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.