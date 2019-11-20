Lost Flamingo cast
Buy Now

The cast of Lost Flamingo Theatre Company’s “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” (aka the “Neo-Futurists”). Top row: Brenna Daughtery, Michael Brennen, Nicole Adams, Caleb Wilson, Ben Lindner. Bottom row: Katie Leeds, Riley Perone, Laine Heffelfinger. Photo by Grace Kriger.

The Lost Flamingo Theatre Company is presenting an unpredictable play this weekend that includes ample audience interaction.

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes,” will be performed by the company at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in Ohio University’s Baker Center Theater.

“Experimental theatre has always been sought out, considered, and questioned,” a news release notes. “But how does one follow a plot created to not make sense?” The play “answers this question simply: Don’t!” the release continues.

 Written by Greg Allen, the play “is completely determined by the audience, and is occasionally compared to ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ due to constant audience yelling, unexpected cursing and perpetual chaos,” the release explains. “You will be out of your seat (and possibly on stage) with laughter as the Neo-Futurist ensemble creates 30 short plays in 60 short minutes, each one with nothing in common to the rest.”

In this Lost Flamingo production, the release says, each ensemble member does not portray a character but rather her- or himself in real situations in real time. The play is directed by Emily Cigan with assistance by Hailey Linenkugel.

Tickets are $5, and the doors open 30 minutes before the show. Check out Lost Flamingo Theatre Company on Facebook (Lost Flamingo Theatre Company), Instagram (@lostflamingotheatreco), or Twitter (@lostflamingos) to learn more.

Load comments