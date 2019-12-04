The Local Girls are performing their annual Christmas Concert at the Southeast Ohio History Center this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
As they’ve been doing for many years, according to a news release. Mimi Hart, Gay Dalzell and Brenda Catania create a warm, rich and varied musical event, bringing favorite holiday songs and a festive atmosphere to the History Center. The Local Girls’ swinging backup consists of guitar accompanist Mike McGannon and upright bass player Terry Douds, Kyle Slemmer on saxophone, Mark Hellenberg on percussion, and Bruce Dalzell on sound.
Bruce Dalzell will open the concert with a series of seasonal tunes.
The Local Girls’ popularity is anything but local, according to the release.
The Athens-based trio’s three-part harmony and engaging delivery has won them fans across the Midwest. The Local Girls have opened for Chubby Checker, accompanied David Bromberg, performed at the White House, and provided music for two award-winning series, one on women’s suffrage aired on NPR and a PBS-TV series on rural communities. In April 2000, they appeared at Town Hall in New York City as guests of “A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor.” In the summer of 2004, The Local Girls performed throughout Germany, Austria and France, and busked on the streets of Vienna.
Covering a century of American songwriting, the release said, The Local Girls create a warm and varied musical event, bringing good humor and haunting harmonies to songs from the silly to the heartbreaking. Transcending nostalgia, they’ll delight lovers of live – and lively – music.
During the Sunday show, the audience will be invited to join the band in singing traditional Christmas Carols.
Tickets are $10, $5 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased ahead of time at the History Center, 24 W. State St. in Athens. For more information, call 740-592-2280 or visit the web www.athenshistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.