My first experience with the phenomenon of binge-watching came when I was in graduate school in Fayetteville, AR.
As a poor student, I couldn’t afford cable TV, let alone the bells and whistles of premium channels. So back in my hometown of Kansas City, my best friend, Shelly, would dutifully record an entire season of “Dexter” and refrain from watching.
When I’d get together with Shelly over the long Thanksgiving weekend back home, we’d enjoy a delicious holiday meal and then settle in for some sensible viewing: maybe an episode or two that Thursday night. After all, we had the whole weekend.
It never worked out that way.
Around 4 a.m., seven or eight episodes in, one of us would say, “You up for one more?” and off we’d go, back into Dexter Morgan’s dark world of obsession, codes and “justified” murder. This happened several years in a row, and we came to refer to the shared experience as “Turkey and Serial Killing,” or some variation thereof.
Groggy and delightfully disturbed by that darkest of dark programs, we’d inevitably soak up an entire season in one night, finishing after the sun came up.
As it did for many others, the TV binge became a regular thing for me during the early days of the pandemic. I polished off entire seasons of “American Horror Story,” for example, in a night or two. Hey, there wasn’t much else to do besides spending way too much money on Door Dash. And Jessica Lange was so enticing in those early seasons – be she mysterious neighbor, crazed nun, dictatorial witch or Marlene Dietrich-like carnival owner.
Alas, there is a downside to the binge.
Among the current TV series I adore are “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso” and “Severance.” And not a one of them – dammit – is currently airing new episodes. You see, when you devour an entire season in a short period of time (and let’s remember, most of these seasons are themselves short, with maybe eight episodes, 10 if you’re lucky), what follows is a lot of waiting.
This is a far cry from my childhood days, when I’d beg my parents to let me stay up just long enough to watch the opening credits of “Hawaii Five-O,” with its infectious theme music, hula dancers and the famous Jack Lord hair flip. It was there, like clockwork, once a week.
Now, I wait for shows to “drop” new seasons. And what do I do in the meantime?
Well, I’ve been on something of a ‘70s kick. Lots and lots of reruns of “All in the Family,” “Columbo” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” This is not to imply that I do nothing else with my time but park in front of the tube. Nor that I’m stuck in the ‘70s. (With “30 Rock” and “Modern Family,” I’m only a decade or two behind, right?) And just yesterday, I left the house when I didn’t have to!
Waiting for the drop. It’s a lonely time. I think I’ll make a turkey sandwich and call Shelly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.