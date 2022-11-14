With two busy teenagers, four rambunctious dogs and a couple of cats for good measure, the Athens home of Kit and Alexis Parsons is regularly booming with activity.
In fact, finding an hour to sit down and discuss their roles in the local theatre community wasn’t easy. But the Parsons know how to make things happen.
Married since 2016, the couple met in Parkersburg, W. Va., when they were cast together in a production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Just weeks ago, they completed a production of the same show at Stuart’s Opera House, for Ohio Valley Summer Theatre – this time with Alexis in the role of director and choreographer, and Kit reprising his role as flamboyant cross-dresser Frank n Furter.
Between the two Rockys, there were countless theatrical endeavors that have put them at the center of the local theatre scene, often in leadership roles.
“Comfortable people do the best work,” Kit said over coffee at home one recent Saturday morning. “We always try to communicate as nicely and as clearly as possible. We definitely want to keep that ‘kumbaya’ mentality.”
It’s a philosophy shared by Alexis, who credits a collective attitude of positivity with making Athens stand out.
“Not only is the talent really amazing here,” she said, “but the people are supportive of one another. You don’t find that everywhere. There can be a lot of cattiness.”
Neither has time for that. Kit, in particular, recently juggled an out-of-town commitment that put him on the road in the wee hours, as part of a year-long conservatory group with Chicago’s Second City improvisational theatre that culminated in some well-received live performances.
“For 13 weeks, I drove up to Chicago every weekend,” he recalled. Leaving at three or four in the morning, he’d arrive in Chicago around noon, work for hours with his group and drive back to Athens, all in a 22-hour whirlwind of activity.
Conquering improv on its most famous stage was the latest in a string of performing feats for Kit, who was once known as haughty, nose-in-the-air Magnum C.K., a professional wrestler with a significant following in the Cleveland area.
“He was the kind of character you love to hate,” he explained.
Back on the home front, he is the Executive Director of Ohio Valley Summer Theatre, of which Alexis is currently the vice-president. Both are also employed by Ohio University.
They dream of a time when OVST will find a permanent home, and each stresses the importance of respecting the group’s 72-year history.
“We feel the weight of that,” Kit said. No one wants to be the group of people that ruined it! We want to get to the 75th anniversary and feel like there’s at least another 25 coming.”
Alexis mentioned that they both work frequently with another staple of the local theatre scene, the ABC Players, and that they’re excited by the emergence of Arts West’s own company.
“There’s more theatre here now than there used to be, and that’s a great thing,” she said. “I don’t think any of us feel any sense of competition. It’s more about how we can all help each other.”
Alexis counts among the roles on her bucket list, Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd” and Velma in “Chicago,” while Kit said he’s already played his dream roles: Frank N Furter and Frederick (Gene Wilder’s movie role) in the stage adaptation of “Young Frankenstein.” Referring to theatre as “the best 80-hour-a-week job you’ll ever have,” he said he and Alexis have thought about their contributions to the local scene and what they mean.
“I hope when our time in Athens is done someday, that we will have helped foster a good working environment for theatre artists. Everyone is just one experience away from loving or detesting working in the theatre. We hope our legacy will be to have left things better than we found them – or at least no worse!”
