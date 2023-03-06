From April 10-16, 2023, the Athens International Film + Video Festival (AIFVF) will celebrate its’ 50th Anniversary.

As part of the festivities, the festival will present over 260 films representing over 60 countries in competition at the historic Athena Cinema in uptown Athens. This year’s festival features an incredible array of special events, screenings, and after-parties.


