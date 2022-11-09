I don’t like Taylor Swift, and I’ve never made it through an entire episode of “Game of Thrones.”
I figured it was best to be honest, right up front. With apologies to the gazillionaire pop princess and the forever-streaming HBO awards juggernaut, my artistic assessment of each is: Meh.
This brings me to the first of a few points I hope to make in this column over the next few weeks and months: Judging the arts is, has always been and will always be a subjective endeavor.
I may cringe when the guy behind me in line at Speedway tells his buddy “Tom Hanks is so overrated” … but that’s his opinion, and I’m not going to change it. Or, if you’d prefer, every time I turn the radio dial to avoid Ms. Swift, she wins another Grammy and buys another mansion.
Consequently, there will be very little judgment passed herein. I’d prefer to celebrate the performing arts in and around Athens.
I plan to bring you profiles of interesting artists in the area and spotlight upcoming performances I think you won’t want to miss. Please note that this doesn’t take the place of our longstanding “Arts & Entertainment” calendar, which provides brief summaries of upcoming events with the pertinent time, date, venue and cost information. I’m here to go a little more in depth about those people and performances that are particularly intriguing.
On occasion, we may even talk movies. (And if you win my Predict-the-Oscars contest in April … oh, the fabulous prizes!)
Some background for you about me: I’m a native of Kansas City who moved to Athens two years ago. I have a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Theatre from Emporia State University, and MFAs in Acting and Playwriting from the University of Arkansas.
I’ve worked professionally as an actor, director and playwright, but my long background in the theatre world also includes community, academic and fringe productions. I know from experience that there’s good work happening at all levels, and I want to cover as much of it as possible here in Athens.
Not that I’ll limit this column to theatre. Music, dance, comedy … bring ‘em on! Athens and the surrounding areas have so many talented artists working in so many different genres and venues, it’s difficult to keep track. You can help by contacting me with notices of upcoming events and news of interest to all who love entertainment.
In the meantime, I will continue to avoid artistic judgment. Even when someone I know refers to “Fargo” – my favorite movie ever – as “meandering and pretentious.” It’s her opinion. I’m not going to change it.
Of course, she’s WRONG. But that’s for another column.
