Editor’s note: Because of the coronavirus situation impacting Ohio University, the Athens City School District and people in every part of our community, please note that some events, especially bigger events in the earlier part of the calendar, may end up being canceled. You should monitor The Athens NEWS, other local news media and social media for updates. When in doubt, call the venue or check their social media. If you have an event that’s been canceled or changed which has been posted on our online calendar, please email news@athensnews.com and we’ll remove or change it.
MUSIC
Saturday, March 21: Acoustic Hot Tuna. Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Meigs County. For ticket info go to www.furpeaceranch.com.
Saturday, March 21: Coal Cave Hollow Boys. The Coal Cave Hollow Boys are back at Eclipse for an evening of boot-tapping bluegrass, cold beer, and barbeque. All ages, free admission. 7-9 p.m. Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Dr, The Plains.
Tuesday, March 24: Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock – Spring 2020 Solo Electric. 7:30 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville. Presented by Stuart’s Opera House and the Ohio University Concert Series. Jason Narducy will open. For ticket info, go to www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
Thursday, March 26: FINNEAS. Five-time Grammy Award Winner presented by OU Concert Series. 8 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU. CANCELED AND DELAYED UNTIL FALL SEMESTER.
Friday, April 3: Ohio University 10thAnniversary Celebration. World Music & Dance Concert features guest artists. The event features the National Dance Company of Ghana, the Messiah College Symphony Orchestra, the Largemouth Brass Band, the Ohio University African Ensemble, the Ohio University Steel Band, the New Chords on the Block, and the multi-ethnic ensemble Azaguno. 7:30 p.m., Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.$15 General Admission. OU students free with ID, tickets at 740.593.1780. (THIS EVENT COULD STILL BE POSTPONED OR CANCELED. WE’LL LET YOU KNOW.)
Saturday, April 4: Ohio Choirs Mothers Day Concert. 1-3 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, April 4: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical.” Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets The Tony Awards presented by OU Concert Series. 8 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Saturday, April 4: Any Colour (celebrating The Music Of Pink Floyd). 9 p.m. The Union.
Saturday, April 4: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams plus Jorma solo. Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Meigs County. For ticket info go to www.furpeaceranch.com.
Saturday, April 4: Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. 7:30 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville. For ticket info, go to www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
Tuesday, April 7: STOMP. The international percussion sensation presented by OU Performing Arts Series. 7:30 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Thursday, April 9: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. An emergent and vital force in American music presented by OU Concert Series. 8 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Saturday, April 11: The Met: Live in HD: Puccini’s TOSCA. HD live streams from the Metropolitan Opera. Puccini’s grand melodrama. Ohio University student admission free. Regular admission $18. Student/child admission $8. 12:55 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court St., Athens.
Saturday, April 11: Kurt Vile with special guest Cate Le Bon. Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House.
Tuesday, April 14: OHIO Choirs & Orchestra Concert. 7:30 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 15: OU/Athens Jazz Fest Concert. “Music of Art Pepper” featuring Ohio University Jazz Faculty. 7:30 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall. Free and open to the public.
Friday, April 17: Angela Perley. 9 p.m. The Union.
Friday, April 17: Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s “All Songs Considered” and the creator and host of NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts,” is visiting Ohio University as a part of the Scripps Visiting Artist Series. Along with appearances and events on campus, Boilen will host a musical showcase at Stuart’s Opera House that evening. The 8 p.m. concert will feature a set by by critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Julien Baker, with a special guest opening the evening. Boilen will curate the show, which will feature short interview segments with each performer. General admission tickets are $20 and will be made available through stuartsoperahouse.org.
Sunday, April 19: Columbus Symphony Orchestra. 3-5 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House, Nelsonville. For ticket info, go to www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
Friday, April 24: CHORAL POPS! Outdoor concert with Singing Men of Ohio, Women's Ensemble and University Singers at the Scripps Amphitheater. 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Friday, April 24: Benjamin Gibbard (of Death Cab for Cutie) with special guest Jonathan Rice. 8 p.m. Stuart’s Opera House. For ticket info, go to stuartsoperahouse.org.
Saturday, April 25: G.E. Smith Band.Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Meigs County. For ticket info go to www.furpeaceranch.com.
Sunday, April 26: Mountain Stage. Come be part of this Live Radio Experience! Presented by OU Concert Series. 7 p.m. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, OU.
Sunday, April 26: Megan Wren Trio show. 6-8 p.m., Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, May 2: Jorma Kaukonen and Radney Foster. Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Meigs County. For ticket info go to www.furpeaceranch.com.
Saturday, May 9: Devil Doves show. 6-8 p.m., Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, May 9: The Met: Live in HD: Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda.” HD live streams from the Metropolitan Opera. Donizett’s psuedo-historical opera about Mary, Queen of Scots and her rivalry with Queen Elizabeth I. Ohio University student admission free. Regular admission $18. Student/child admission $8. 12:55 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Friday, May 15 to Saturday, May 16: Lifting Fog Festival. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, May 16: John Hammond. Sold-out show. 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Meigs County. For ticket info go to www.furpeaceranch.com.
Saturday, May 23: Summer Kick-Off at Uncle Buck’s, featuring The Band Keesey. Live music and Hot BBQ. This is Memorial Day Weekend. 6-9 p.m. Uncle Buck’s Riding Stable & Dance Barn.
Thursday, June 4 to Sunday, June 7: 16thannual Nelsonville Music Festival.NMF20 features many musical acts, including Billy Strings, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew and Black Pumas, in four days on multiple stages along with on-site camping, artisan vendors, kids activities, food, a beer garden and more. Robbins Crossing, Hocking College, Nelsonville. For info and tickets go to www.nelsonvillefest.org or www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
ARTS
Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, April 5: “Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years of Change.” This special panel traveling exhibit from the Ohio History Connection will examine and celebrate the path taken by Ohio women to achieve the right to vote, as well as the history of civic action led by a diverse spectrum of Ohio women throughout American history. This narrative will begin with the first women’s rights convention in 1848 and carry through the present day. While telling this story, the exhibit will ask visitors to consider the intersections between various women’s movements and other American social movements such as the Civil Rights Movement and the Temperance Movement. Southeast Ohio History Center, West State Street, Athens.
Friday, March 27 to Sunday, April 19: "24 Days,” an exhibition of contemporary surrealism curated by the Ohio Art League, Reception 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. Majestic Galleries.
Friday, March 27 to Sunday, April 19: “The Ridges.” Jim Shirey shares images taken in abandoned buildings at The Ridges and during the demolition phase of the 2019-2020 renovation project. Solo exhibition and free admission. Opening is Saturday, April 11, from 1-4 p.m. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Saturday, March 28: The Annual Art Auction. An evening featuring silent and live auctions. Appetizers by Oliver Farms Catering. Cash bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets on sale at www.dairybarn.org. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Friday, April 3 to Saturday, April 4: The annual Dairy Barn Fest. Featuring over 40 vendors. Raffle. Free admission. Featuring the Beacon School Plant Sale. Sunflower Bakery on site all weekend. 3-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Saturday, April 11: Art in the Afternoon. Make a Quilted Pillow with Nelsonville Quilt Company. Pre-registration required. Experience Nelsonville's artist community. On the 2nd Saturday of the month, workshops will be available for hands-on adventures in art. 1-4 p.m. Nelsonville Quilt Company, 52 W. Washington St., Nelsonville.
Saturday April 11: Art in the Afternoon. Make a colorful felt owl ornament with Ann Judy. Drop in, relax, and try your hand at embroidery for a handmade experience. Join Nelsonville's artist community. On the second Saturday of the month, workshops will be available for hands on adventures in art.1-4 p.m. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Friday April 24 to Sunday, May 24: Art Opening for: “The Sequence of Layers.” Connaught Cullien and Laura Dobrota examine layers of time through photography. Opening is on Friday, April 24. Free admission. 6-9 p.m. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W.
Friday, April 24 to Sunday, May 24: "Construct,” thesis exhibition from Ohio University MFA ceramics candidate Kelly McLaughlin. Reception is 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Majestic Galleries.
Friday, May 1 – Sunday, June 21: Art of Our Appalachian Woods Exhibition. Opening reception is 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Free Admission. The exhibit is sponsored by Jackie O's, Southeast Ohio Woodturners, Modern Woodmen, and Woodcraftwith grant funding from the O’Bleness Foundation and Ohio Forestry Association. Open Tuesday-Sunday. 12- 5 p.m. The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Saturday May 9: Art in the Afternoon. Paint & Wine with Terry Fortkamp. Terry will guide you in making a painting you will be proud to show off! Pre-registration required. Experience Nelsonville's artist community. On the second Saturday of the month, workshops will be available for hands on adventures in art. 1-4 p.m. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
Friday, May 29 to Sunday, June 21: “In Bloom. Rene Olson and Terry Fortkamp celebrate the joy of flowers in oils and ceramics.” The opening is Friday, May 29 from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Starbrick Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville.
THEATER
Friday, March 20 to Sunday March 22 (and Friday, March 27 to Sunday, March 29: "Sister Act" – a musical comedy in which disco diva Deloris Van Cartier enters witness protection and finds herself in a convent where she brings new life to the church community but blows her cover. Presented by ABC Players at 7:30 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays) and 2 p.m. (Sundays) at Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Tickets are available at stuartsoperahouse.orgor by calling 740-753-1924.
Thursday April 2 to Saturday, April 11: Tantrum Theater presents “Objects in the Mirror,” by Charles Smith and directed by Allen Gilmore in the Elizabeth Evans Baker Theater, Kantner Hall, April 2–4 and April 8–11 from 8–10 p.m., and April 11 at 2 p.m. with talkbacks on April 6 & 10. Regular tickets are $20 for adults; seniors, alumni, veterans and first responders are $16; and $5 for other students and seniors (students free with ID). For more information call 740-593-4800.
Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, April 12: “Reefer Madness,” an irreverent parody of the classic 1930s instructional film full of camp, hilarity, mayhem and madness. Directed by Michaela Chilenski and assistant directed by Nathan Stanley. Lost Flamingo Theatre Company. Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Arts West, Athens.
Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 25: Seabury Quinn, Jr. Playwrights Festival. 8 p.m. Forum Theater, RTV Building. Regular tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for other students and seniors (students free with ID). For more information call 740-593-4800.
Friday, April 17 to Saturday, April 18: “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” Lost Flamingo Theatre Company. This drama is directed by Hailey Linenkugel and assistant directed by Grace Kriger. 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday. Baker Center Theater, OU.
Saturday, April 25 to Sunday, April 26: “Fools,” a comedy directed by Matthew Connell and assistant directed by Olivia Wallace. Lost Flamingo Theatre Company. 8 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Baker Theater, Baker Center, OU.
Thursday, May 14 to Sunday, May 17: "Radium Girls" – a drama portraying the battle against corporate greed, quackery and family crises of women made ill by employment as radium watch dial painters. Presented by ABC Players at 7:30 p.m. (Thursday to Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday) at Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Tickets are available at stuartsoperahouse.orgor by calling 740-753-1924.
FILM
Wednesday, March 18: Spring Sustainability Film Series: In Celebration of Appalshop 50 years, “The Electricity Fairy” and “Coal Mining Women” are documentary films that examine America’s relationship with fossil fuels. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Tuesday, March 24: Women Pioneers: Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Film Series: “Suffragette” with discussion led by Dr. Carey Snyder. A powerful drama about the women who were willing to lose everything to fight for equality in early 20thcentury Britain. Free admission. All films include expert panelists either introducing or leading Q&A sessions after. Tickets are available one week in advance. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Thursday, March 26: Fantastic Fungi Day: “Fantastic Fungi,” the critically lauded and audience-loved documentary makes its return to The Athena Cinema for one night only in a worldwide streaming event. A simulcast featuring director Louie Schwartzberg, mycologist Paul Stamets and other special guests included. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Wednesday, April 1: Spring Sustainability Film Series: “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” witnesses in an experiential and non-didactic sense a critical moment in geological history – bringing a provocative and unforgettable experience of our species’ breadth and impact. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
Monday, April 6 to Sunday, April 12: Athens International Film + Video Festival. Athena Cinema and various venues around town. For tickets call the Athena Cinema at 740-592-5106. www.athensfilmfest.org.
Tuesday, April 14: Women Pioneers: Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Film Series: “Iron Jawed Angels.” Alice Paul and Lucy Burns’ push to pass the 19th Amendment. Free admission. All films include expert panelists either introducing or leading Q & A sessions after. Tickets are available one week in advance. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
April 15: Spring Sustainability Film Series: “Honeyland.” When a nomadic family move in and break Honeyland’s basic rule, the last female wild beekeeper in Europe must save the bees and restore natural balance. All films include panel discussion following screening. Free admission. 7 p.m. The Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St., Athens.
MISCELLANEOUS
Saturday, March 21: Mill Fest.Unsanctioned OU student celebration. Mill Street, Athens. Probably canceled with students out of town and discouragement of large gatherings.
Thursday, March 26: Leslie Blankenship – Ten Thousand Feet for Freedom: Ohio’s 1912 Women’s Suffrage Parade. 5:30-7 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, West State Street, Athens.
Thursday, March 26 to Saturday, March 28: The Cat’s Pajamas Clothing exchange, a clothing swap fundraiser for Art West.The 2020 Spring edition will have exchange days on Thursday (5:30-8:30 p.m.) for Arts West Members Night; Friday, March 27 (5:30-8:30 p.m.); and Saturday, March 28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Saturday, March 28: High Fest.Unsanctioned OU student celebration. High Street, Athens. Mill Fest. Unsanctioned OU student celebration. Mill Street, Athens. Probably canceled with students out of town and discouragement of large gatherings.
Sunday, March 29 to Sunday, April 5: International Week at Ohio University. The week culminates with the International Street Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3: Ohio University’s 2020 Global Arts Festival will celebrate the impact all forms of art have on health and wellness across the globe with numerous events. Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Beginning Monday, March 30, the 2020 Global Arts Festival week will offer more than 15 workshops and lectures demonstrating the confluence of art, health and wellness; multiple music, dance and theater performances. The 2020 Global Arts Festival week will culminate with the 10th World Music and Dance Concert on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m., at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.
Thursday, April 2: Take Back the Night March. 6-9:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Athens. Details coming.
Saturday, April 11: Bwizzle Day celebration and bottle release featuring a live ticketed podcast from Malt Couture in the production brewery and a Permanent Hangover pop-up sale. #BiL. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, April 11: Student Expo. As one of Ohio University's largest annual events, we are proud to engage with students, faculty and the community in celebration of all the important research Bobcats are conducting. Convocation Center, OU.
Saturday, April 18: Beer Bottle Succulent Garden Craft Workshop. For tickets visit revelworkshop.com/events.2-4 p.m. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Saturday, April 18: Palmer Fest.Unsanctioned OU student celebration. High Street, Athens.
Saturday, April 18: Ratha Con: Athens, Ohio’s one and only pop culture convention. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Athens Community Center.
Sunday, April 19: Athens Marathon. 8 a.m. Starts in uptown Athens on East Union at the College Green, OU.
Saturday, April 25: Race for a Reason. Hosted by the Ohio University Sports Administration graduate program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry. It includes several different race events at campus locations. Registration from 6-9:30 a.m. at Grover Center; first race begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 1 to Saturday, May 2: Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies for Ohio University. Convocation Center.
Saturday, May 16: Roller Derby Spring Bout, with the Appalachian Hellbetties. Athens Community Center. Details coming.
