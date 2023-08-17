The Ohio Department of Veterans Services, through its partnership with the Ohio Arts Council, is continuing its preparations for the 2023 Ohio Veterans Art Exhibition, which will be on display in downtown Columbus later this year.
ODVS will accept submissions through Aug. 31.
All military veterans living in Ohio who want to showcase their artistic talents to make sure they submit works for this wide-ranging and public event, which will be viewable between Oct. 23 and Dec. 8in the first-floor lobby of the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts.
While space is limited for this exhibition, all suitable mediums, including three-dimensional pieces, are welcome. Also welcome are entries from veteran artists of varying backgrounds and levels of expertise. Artwork does not necessarily need to depict aspects of military service.
An expert panel of jurors, who will be introduced in the coming weeks, will review all submissions and give them careful consideration.
Selected works will be displayed in the lobby area outside the OAC Riffe Gallery, located in the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts.
To be eligible for this exhibit, the artist must be:
- Living in Ohio
- A current military member or veteran
