After weeks of recruiting soup and bread donations from locally owned and run restaurants and bakeries in Athens County for the March 22 Souper Bowl fundraiser, the board of Athens Area Mediation Service (AAMS) earlier this month “decided it prudent” to cancel this 20th annual community event “in order to support stemming the pandemic coronavirus in our community.”
“We are deeply embedded in the wellbeing of Athens County, and although sad that the Souper Bowl is canceled for now, we want to be vigilant about protecting our community’s health,” Judy Piercy, chair of the board; Dee Dee Dransfield, director; Trisha Lachman, mediation coordinator; John Schmieding, community affairs coordinator; and Jim Sand, trainings and event coordinator, all said in the release.
The Souper Bowl has been a well-known and attended March event for the past 20 years, according to the release. In purchasing a ticket to support AAMS’ mission of offering conflict resolution and mediation in the Athens area, the release explained, “attendees use and then keep beautiful handmade ceramic bowls donated by Ohio University and Hocking College ceramic departments, as well as many area local potters, (including) Danny Yahini, Ed Kaplan, Valarie Horvath, Rock Riffle Run Pottery, Marietta Run Pottery,” among others.
Many locally owned area eateries provide soups, breads and beverages for the event, with 2020 donors being Athens Bread Co., Casa Nueva, China Fortune, Crumb’s Bakery, Donkey Coffee, Farmacy, Gigi’s Country Kitchen, Jackie O’s, Kindred Market, Lui Lui Restaurant, Molina Family Bakery, the Pub, Purple Chopstix, Restaurant Salaam, Spices of Life, Star of India, Village Bakery and Zoe.For this year’s now-canceled Souper Bowl, Mickie Geller had donated a piano to be used at the Athens Community Center for live music from pianists Pat Cambridge, Laura Silva, and Kensia & Finn Bush.
The release added, “Everyone pitched in for this ‘Souper’ community meal planned for March 22. It would have been another amazing bouquet, celebrating Athens area cooperation and wellbeing. Non-profit AAMS hopes to bring the Souper Bowl to the community another year, and thanks everyone for your generous community spirit!”
Donations are welcome for this year’s local mediation work. They can be sent to:
Athens Area Mediation Service (740-594-6169), 396 Richland Ave., Athens, OH 45701. You can email AAMS at athensmediation@gmail.com. Online mediation is now available to schedule by calling 740-594-6169 or by using the website www.athensmediation.
