Several Ohio bands, some featuring Ohio University alumni, will perform from 8-11 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Smiling Skull Saloon, 108 W. Union St., Athens.
The cost is $4 at the door.
Istvan Medgyesi hails from Cleveland and has dipped his toe in a myriad of musical styles. From cowboy country and folk to electronic odysseys, the only thing you can expect from Istvan for sure is good, emotionally-driven music.
Pincer is a project from Caleb Miller, an Ohio University College of Music alumnus who has never met an instrument he can’t play. Miller performs with several projects including Athens-based Radarhill and founded his own independent label, Very Much Recordings, in 2019. Pincer’s album is still in the works but Miller has music from several other projects available on Bandcamp.
Taylor K Conrad is an Athens-based musician who creates experimental, improvised soundscapes both on his own and with the support of other artists. His recent album, "Hunting," marries the feelings and conventions of his Appalachian upbringing with the transient whims of avant-jazz.
Troy Kunkler is a multi-instrumentalist and Ohio University College of Music alumnus living in Columbus. He plays guitar and vibraphone but his primary home is on the drum throne. A long-time drummer in innumerable Ohio bands, Kunkler began releasing solo work in 2022.
