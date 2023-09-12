Skate Jam 1 ANews

A skater gets air from the from the Brick Bank wall during the “best trick” contest at the 2022 Skate Jam event held at the Athens Skate Park. Music, arts and food will be available at this annual fundraiser for Sojourners Resiliency Center and for repairs and additions for the Athens Skate Park.

 File Photo By John Halley/Athens Messenger content

Live music, food and skate contests will take the center stage at the annual Skate Jam, set for noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Athens Skate Park, behind the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., Athens.

The annual event, which benefits Sojourners Youth Programming and the Athens Skate Park, captivates audiences and draws in skaters, posers and enthusiasts from all over.


  

