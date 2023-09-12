Live music, food and skate contests will take the center stage at the annual Skate Jam, set for noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Athens Skate Park, behind the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., Athens.
The annual event, which benefits Sojourners Youth Programming and the Athens Skate Park, captivates audiences and draws in skaters, posers and enthusiasts from all over.
Sponsors Sojourners, Flipside, Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers have been gathering to clean the park, make renovations and prepare for the upcoming event.
“I really look forward to it every year,” said Henry Wagner, volunteer, skater and competition participant. “As a volunteer, I always set up before the event unloading and moving stuff into place to ensure I can skate the whole time.
Skaters prepare to show off their style, their flash and pizzazz as competition draws closer. The event is an opportunity for skaters to strut their stuff and accomplish feats of aptitude in front of a large audience.
Skate Jam intends on putting on a show to remember with live music from bands including Dana, We March, Werewolf Jones, Arachnid and more.
Organizers said they plan on bringing in plenty of local food and vendors.
“Seeing the skate community come together for this event is really incredible,” Wagner said.
