I’m admittedly more of a comedy TV guy than a drama series one, so choosing 10 of my all-time favorite dramas is difficult.
So, in the interest of brevity and a tight deadline I’m going to go with just eight.
And, unlike last week’s comedy series point/counterpoint to Bob Hart’s column, I’m definitely going to rank my favorites in this category.
1. Six Feet Under — My favorite drama of all-time, with what I think had the best finale of any series (or at least the last final 10 minutes.) With my favorite TV actor of all time in it, Peter Krause, I highly recommend watching this series from start to finish, as there wasn’t one even mediocre episode in the five seasons.
2. Sports Night — This also ranked among my favorite comedies of all-time and was a forerunner for the “dramedy” that dominates the airwaves today. A young Krause (see a trend here, readers?) and future Emmy winner Felicity Huffman were the perfect couple who never quite made it to actual couple status. If you don’t know what I mean, watch this highly entertaining and underrated series.
3. Charlie’s Angels — Probably no one but me would list this series in their top drama series choices (or at least admit to loving it), but this was must-watch TV to me as a teen. And, I might be the only one who loved Shelley Hack as Tiffany. I definitely think she should have remained for season five instead of the-powers-that-be axing her in favor of Tanya Roberts.
4. Family — Like Charlie’s Angels, this was another Aaron Spelling creation. Admittedly quite different than Angels, this series, which ran for five all-too short seasons (two of which were abbreviated) on ABC still holds up today with its stellar cast and contemporary storylines, many of which are still topical in 2023.
5. Eight is Enough — Quite different than Family, I still enjoy the stories spun about the Bradford family. A great ensemble cast, in which everyone clicked and was given storyline prominence, I still occasionally take in an episode or two when I have a free moment.
6. Barnaby Jones — You can see my tastes run quite eclectic, but I still love watching this show today and like trying to remember who done it.
7. The Rookies — I wish I could rewatch this series from start to finish, as it was definitely a highlight of my Monday nights growing up and features a pre-Charlie’s Angels Kate Jackson.
8. L.A. Law — A great ensemble cast, contemporary and quirky, it was fascinating to see Susan Dey go from teen idol to a complex and Emmy-worthy actress. This series revolutionized the drama series genre.
So while (save Six Feet Under, Sports Night, L.A. Law and Family) these might not all be the best dramatic series to ever grace our TV screens, they are my favorites.
That’s my opinion, what is yours?
