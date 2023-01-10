In a future column, I plan to share what you, our A-NEWS readers, consider the best. Best movie, best singer, best tv series, and so on. But I need you to tell me why, briefly.
It’s easy. Here we go with a few examples from my own Book of Taste:
“Fargo” (1996, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen), is the best movie ever because it believably takes you to a very specific place (ironically, not the city of Fargo) with highly original characters played by actors –particularly Frances McDormand and William H. Macy – at the peak of their talents. It’s both wildly funny, in the dark manner I prefer, and deeply poignant. The character of Marge Gunderson represents for me absolute goodness, surrounded by a more complicated world that is frequently evil.
Aretha Franklin was the greatest popular singer ever because she took her incredible vocal instrument and, in her best work, infused it with an unparalleled passion. I believed every word she ever sang, as if it were coming from some mysterious, glorified place not accessible to other vocalists.
“The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Americans” are among the greatest of all television series because they managed to create complicated protagonists and remain true to them and their unusual circumstances over the course of several seasons. The brilliant writers and directors never pandered to outside expectations, while great actors (James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Bryan Cranston, Kerri Russell, Matthew Rhys, et al) made me forget their characters did not exist off the page.
Got it?
You don’t have to use as many adjectives or be nearly as pretentious as I am! Just tell it like it is for you, and don’t feel you must limit yourself to the categories I’ve suggested. Best comedian? Dancer? Contortionist? Go for it.
Please don’t confuse this with A-NEWS’ beloved, perennial “Best of Athens” poll, which will be coming up soon enough. For these purposes, we’re talking about the entertainers and works that have made their mark on the national or international consciousness.
And expect no judgment from me! I will not comment, neither to argue nor affirm, your choices. I will simply provide your words, as written, to share with our readership as a whole. The only possible editing might be for length, so please keep things as concise as possible.
Please send your personal best to me: Bob Hart, Entertainment Reporter, Athens News, P.O. Box 4210, Athens OH 45701. Or email to bhart@athensnews.com.
As for the more cynical among you? Don’t worry! We’ll do “the worst” at a later date!
