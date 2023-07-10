'Run like Hell' to Any Colour's Pink Floyd tribute

Celebrating the music of Pink Floyd, Any Colour will perform Friday at The Union, 18 W. Union St., Athens.
“We enjoy playing Pink Floyd because it’s such iconic music and we just generally love the music of Pink Floyd. It’s such a diverse catalogue of music, and can be a great challenge for us to hit as a band,” said Wren Fenton, who plays drums for the group that includes Nick Dzuban-Lead guitar, vocals; Joe Etgen-Rhythm guitar, vocals; John Corliss-Bass, vocals; Jeremy Schaffer-Keyboards.
Based out of Athens, Any Colour has a strong fan base.
“We have played the Union many times, most recently being March 25th to a sold out crowd,” Fenton said. “We consider it our home base.”
The band can’t wait to play again at the Union.
“We are very much looking forward to playing this show, as it has become a tradition for Any Colour to play during brew week,” Fenton said. “We headlined the Last Call event for years, so this will be a nice change of pace for us.”
For those folks who may not have ever listened to Pink Floyd or seen The Wall, expand your horizons and come out to see the concert and lightshow. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the door.
Here’s a tough question for these Pink Floyd fans — what is your favorite song to play?
“It’s nearly impossible to choose one song as our favorite to play, but if we had to choose, I would say ‘Run Like Hell,’ ” Fenton said.
What makes Pink Floyd fans special?
“Pink Floyd fans are special because we feel like they are there for the entire experience,” Fenton said. “Not just the psychedelic light show, or the great song selection, but they’re there to experience the whole show as a unique event.”
