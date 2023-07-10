'Run like Hell' to Any Colour's Pink Floyd tribute

Any Colour will be performing Pink Floyd’s greatest hits Friday at The Union.

Celebrating the music of Pink Floyd, Any Colour will perform Friday at The Union, 18 W. Union St., Athens.

“We enjoy playing Pink Floyd because it’s such iconic music and we just generally love the music of Pink Floyd. It’s such a diverse catalogue of music, and can be a great challenge for us to hit as a band,” said Wren Fenton, who plays drums for the group that includes Nick Dzuban-Lead guitar, vocals; Joe Etgen-Rhythm guitar, vocals; John Corliss-Bass, vocals; Jeremy Schaffer-Keyboards.


  

