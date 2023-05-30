Quilt National 2023 has opened at the Dairy Barn Arts Center. While a variety of quilts will be shown through Sept. 11 at the center, the event also features several classes.
Dairy Barn members at the Individual level or higher will receive a 10% discount when signing up for classes.
The classes are:
Timetracks: A Guide to Exploring Influences — The class will be taught by Alison Schwabe at 5:30 p.m. June 29. Schwabe, presents a slide lecture and question and answer session, on the process of personal artistic development. Alison details how personal influences, combined with evolving techniques, can be developed into impactful themes for one’s own artwork. The cost is $35.
Shibori with Indigo (Virtual Only) — This virtual class featuring Sue Cortese will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 21. Students will learn stitched shibori techniques from Cortese. Shibori uses pressure as a resist, by asserting pressure on the fabric, it will remain white. The rest of the cloth will turn blue with exposure to the indigo dye. Each type of shibori stitch uses pressure differently and creates its own unique patterning.The cost is $42.
Shibori with Indigo — This workshop includes both virtual and in-person events featuring Cortese. The virtual event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 21, while the in-person event will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9. The first workshop day will meet via Zoom and cover the essentials of stitched shibori; planning, drawing out a pattern, stitching and gathering. Students can stitch out as many pieces as they want prior to the second class covering the rest of the techniques and dyeing. The second workshop day will be in-person at The Dairy Barn and features demonstrations of the bound styles, Arashi and Itajime. There will be time to experiment with all methods before starting the dyeing process.The class is recommended for people ages 16 and up. Total cost is $220. Payment plan available: $50 deposit plus 2 payments of $56.66, paid every four weeks. Final payment of $56.68.
Working With Unconventional Materials: What Makes Me Unique — Theodore Maringer will teach this class at 2 p.m. Oct. 19. In this workshop, students have the opportunity to both see and feel Maringer’s materials and process up close. The demonstration includes the artist’s techniques of stitching, painting, heat distress, and embroidery to utilize commercial construction materials in a variety of innovative ways. Class is recommended for people ages 16 and up. The cost is $35.
Digital Tools and Techniques for Textile Collage Art Quilts — Susie Monday will teach this workshop at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Students will be provided an overview for using iPad and smartphone apps to design original fabrics and prints with step-by-step demonstrations in — Pixlr, FotoDa and Megaphoto. This workshop features slideshow and video resources of the artist’s work and process, downloadable handouts, plus question and answer session, and six-week access to the recorded workshop. Susie’s lecture will also touch briefly on using Spoonflower and other digital print-on-demand sites.The cost is $35.
For a list of classes and more details, visit https://dairybarn.coursestorm.com/category/quilt-national
Award winners
The winners were recently announced for Quilt National 2023. They are:
BEST OF SHOW ($7,500 Sponsored by Moda Fabrics + Supplies) — “Not Enough Time,” by Mary Mattimoe
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE ($5,000 Sponsored by Aurifil) — “Lines: People Waiting,” by Deborah Fell
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF MATERIAL AWARD ($5,000 Sponsored by Robert & Ardis James Foundation) — “Puzzled,” by Cécile Trentini
EMERGING ARTIST AWARD ($2,500 Sponsored by the Pumphrey Family) — “Conversation 1,” by Susan Byrnes
BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST AWARD ($1,000 Sponsored by Anonymous Donors) — “Lifelines,” by Émilie Trahan
OUTSTANDING MACHINE PIECED QUILT AWARD ($500 Sponsored by Crow Timber Frame Barn, LLC) — “Relic,” Shari Werner
HANDWORK AWARD ($500) — “Under Drifting Stars,” by Judith E. Martin
SAQA AWARD ($500 Sponsored by SAQA) — “Forest Floor, Tree Bark Fragment, var. 5,” by Barbara Schneider
JUROR’S AWARD ($300 Awarded by Dr. Carolyn L. Mazloomi) — “Saint Jude by the Dumpster,” by Anne Smith
JUROR’S AWARD ($300 Awarded by Irene L. Roderick) — “Las Almas Rotas,” by Karen K. Stone
JUROR’S AWARD ($300 Awarded by Chiaki Dosho) — “Interwoven 3,” by Rachael Dorr
PERSISTENCE PAYS ($400 Sponsored by Marvin Fletcher) — K. Velis Turan
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.