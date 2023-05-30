Quilt National 2023

This contemporary quilt at Quilt National is called “Subway BC.” It was made by K. Velis Turan of Earlton, N.Y. The “BC” stands for “before COVID-19.”

 Photo by John Halley

Quilt National 2023 has opened at the Dairy Barn Arts Center. While a variety of quilts will be shown through Sept. 11 at the center, the event also features several classes.

Dairy Barn members at the Individual level or higher will receive a 10% discount when signing up for classes.


