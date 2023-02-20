Our First Annual Pick the Oscars Contest is online and ready for you to demonstrate your prowess for prediction. Sponsored by the Athens News and the Athena Cinema – my favorite spot for moviegoing – the contest asks you to predict the winner in every single category. (Yes, even Sound Effects Editing. Sorry.)
The winner will receive a Date Night Gift Package (worth more than $50) from the Athena and hometown glory in the pages of the ANews! The 95th Annual Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 12, therefore, entries for this contest are due by end of day, Saturday, March 11. So go online today and start pickin’. http://athensnews.secondstreetapp.com/Pick-the-Oscar-Winners/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.