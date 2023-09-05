Ohio University Professor Emeritus of Visual Communication Pete Souza will give a presentation and talk focusing on an exhibit of his photographic images at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Baker University Center Ballroom.
The exhibit, titled, “Moments From My Archive,” can be viewed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, at the School of Visual Communication Gallery (140 Schoonover Center).
Souza’s work as an author, academic and accomplished practitioner of documentary photojournalism has been acclaimed globally. His significance owes to his ethical, professional, artistic and truthful documenting for posterity the legacies of President Ronald Reagan, President Barack Obama, their families, and other prominent leaders.
Souza served as a tenure-track assistant professor of photojournalism at Ohio University before being hired by President Barack Obama to be Chief White House photographer. He served the Obama White House with distinction while serving as a member and representative of the OU academic community.
His presentation and talk will be in the form of a question-and-answer session and will highlight his documentary photojournalism beyond his White House tenure.
Souza’s presentation and talk on Tuesday is free to the public.
