Photograph by OU professor emeritus Pete Souza

President Obama greets departing staff member Carlton Philadelphia and family, including son Jacob, in the Oval Office, Friday, May 8, 2009. This photograph was taken by Ohio University Professor Emeritus of Visual Communication Pete Souza when he served as the chief White House photographer.

 Photo by Pete Souza/provided by Ohio University

Ohio University Professor Emeritus of Visual Communication Pete Souza will give a presentation and talk focusing on an exhibit of his photographic images at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Baker University Center Ballroom.

The exhibit, titled, “Moments From My Archive,” can be viewed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, at the School of Visual Communication Gallery (140 Schoonover Center).


  

