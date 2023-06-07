PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Play That Goes Wrong opens at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg on June 16.
The play unfolds on opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).
“'The Play That Goes Wrong' is the funniest show I have ever seen on stage,” said director Josh Martin. “I saw it twice in New York City and laughed just as hard each time. Every rehearsal I laugh until I cry. The show is based very much in British comedy that plays on physical humor and puns. Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, Fawlty Towers, and even the Carol Burnett Show, will really enjoy the well-crafted humor. Even if you don't know much about this style of comedy, you will still be entertained by how well this cast handles the material.”
After seeing the show for the second time, Martin started thinking about how to make the show work on the local stage. “I knew from the start we could find talented actors, but I have always been concerned with the technical aspects of the show,” he said. He’s spent the last year preparing and studying the show to get ready.
Martin said the biggest challenge with this show is the set. “It is most definitely another character. There are so many special effects and tricks that have to ‘go wrong’ at the right time that it has taken careful planning to make sure we can pull them off safely,” he explained. He noted that cast member Ben Bradley was invaluable in getting the set built and making sure everything was accomplished safely.
The director calls the cast a “dream team” for a comedy show. “The great thing about this cast is they are all seasoned actors who know what it takes to pull off a successful comedy. They all bring something special to the table. They are very much like the Avengers or the Justice League in that they are each amazing on their own, but when they use their individual talents to work together, they become unstoppable. They have also brought their own ideas and bits to the show that has elevated it even more than any production I have seen before,” Martin said.
- Willow Payton – Annie
- Joshua Woodard – Trevor
- RJ Lowe – Chris
- George Litman – Jonathan
- Kit Parsons – Robert
- Ben Bradley – Dennis
- Sean Shoop – Max
- Alexis Parsons – Sandra
Joining Martin on the production staff are:
- Susan Courtney and Ethan Schaffer - Assistant Directors
- Rachel Martin - Production Assistant and Costumer
- Joshua Woodard - Costume Assistant
- Marsha Mueller and Pam Piggott - Props & Special Effects
- Nathan Arnold - Technical Director
The crew is led by Marsha Mueller as Stage Manager and Sabrina Dye as Assistant Stage Manager. The crew includes Hector Velez, Braden Deguzman, Katie Riggs and Josiah Clark.
Curtain time for "The Play That Goes Wrong" is 8 p.m. June 16, 17, 23, and 24; 6 p.m. on June 18; and 2:30 PM on June 25. Tickets cost $20 ($18 for students and seniors) and are available now at https://www.actors-guild.com/buy-tickets.html.
The production is sponsored by Napoli’s and is rated PG (for British humor).
