PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Play That Goes Wrong opens at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg on June 16.

The play unfolds on opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).


