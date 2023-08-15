NELSONVILLE — Paper Circle Gallery is hosting Accessible Expressions Ohio, a statewide exhibition and tour.
According to a press release, it is one of the most diverse art exhibits featuring 60 two-dimensional and three-dimension pieces of art by Ohio artists with disabilities. Artists of any age, living in Ohio, with a disability may enter in the youth, emerging or professional categories.
