Recently, I experienced something truly special — a show that has the power to transport you to another time and place.
As the clock struck seven, a modest crowd gathered in Kanter Hall's Baker Theater, where we were warmly welcomed by two friendly door greeters. After having our reservations checked, we settled in for the next two hours.
The stage was transformed into a cozy New York apartment adorned with '90s posters and a dartboard with a photo of former President Ronald Reagan. In an instant, we were whisked away from 2023 and immersed in the bohemian world of 1990s New York City.
However, Ohio Valley Summer Theater's rendition of Rent fell short of fully capturing that essence. While the production was undoubtedly captivating, it became evident that it was more akin to a talented community theater performance than a professional one, defying my initial expectations. Nevertheless, considering the affordable ticket prices and the old adage about expectations and sour milk, there were still noteworthy elements that made the show worth watching.
One major drawback was the absence of live instrumental accompaniment, except for Luis Silva's excellent drumming as Angel. The reliance on pre-recorded tracks left many of Rent's emotional moments devoid of any genuine resonance, particularly during Mimi and Roger's love songs. The actors made valiant efforts to convey authenticity, but the lack of responsive instrumentals and limited choreography reduced many songs to a mere exchange of vocal outbursts.
Despite these shortcomings, there were standout performances that shone throughout the show. Luis Silva, despite being arguably the weakest singer among the main cast, left me starstruck in their portrayal of Angel. This character has never been my favorite in Rent, but Luis injected the much-needed charm and energy that revitalized the role. From their first cartwheel entrance, I was captivated by their every move on stage.
Mark, played by Kyle Nienaber as a last-minute replacement, delivered a fantastic performance despite the challenges. The rest of the main cast also had their standout moments, including Roger's heartfelt rendition of "One Song Glory," Mimi's captivating choreography, and Marueene's ... well, being her Marueene-ness. However, it was William Harrington's Tom Collins who truly stole the show and our hearts. His voice, the most beautiful I've ever had the pleasure of hearing (and yes, I've even seen Josh Groban live!), moved me deeply despite the absence of a live band. Harrington's performance alone justifies the $15 ticket price ($12 for students).
I also want to give a quick shout-out to two ensemble members who went above and beyond their roles: Kaitlyn Smart and Madelyne Moore. Despite having no speaking lines, Kaitlyn brought depth to her character, while Madelyne breathed life into the role of the obstinate homeless woman who berates our leads. Their energy and vocal prowess were a delightful breath of fresh air.
In conclusion, OVST's production of Rent may have had its messy moments and fell short of professional standards, but it still managed to charm audiences with its nostalgic '90s vibe. While the lack of live instrumentals and limited choreography hindered some of the emotional impact, standout performances from Silva, Nienaber, Harrington, and the remarkable talents of Smart and Moore, made it a worthwhile experience. So, grab your $15 ticket, or if you're a student, the $12 one, and prepare to be enchanted by the heart and soul of these performers.
