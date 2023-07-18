NELSONVILLE — Over 40 musical acts — including Lucinda Williams, Alex G, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Margo Price, Sierra Ferrell and more — are expected to perform at the Nelsonville Music Festival.
The annual event is scheduled for Friday-Sunday at Snow Fork, 5685 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville.
Music will be performed on three stages and a campground stage from noon-11:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available in the form of Weekend Passes, Single Day Tickets and Deep Pocket Patron Passes. Ticket prices will range from $100-$390 for adults, and from $95-$195 for teens.
Children under 12, and residents of Nelsonville and Buchtel, will be admitted free of charge. However, Nelsonville and Buchtel residents must pick up their tickets beforehand between noon and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stuart’s Opera House, at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
Camping options will include car camping, RV camping and group camping. On Thursday, campers can get an early arrival pass for $30, which will allow them to enter Snow Fork and secure their campsite.
Festival attendees will also has several different parking options. To maximize the amount of room for people, camping and enjoying the music at Snow Fork, most of the parking options will be held off-site at the Nelsonville-York School Campus.
Off-site parking passes will cost $25 per vehicle for all three days, and will include a free shuttle service that will transport guests to and from the Nelsonville Music Festival.
For $100, guests can purchase a Preferred On-Site Parking Pass that will allow them to park on the grass at Snow Fork for all three days of the festival.
ADA Parking Passes will be available for $25. for people with a valid Disabled Person Parking placard permit or license plate.
All festival attendees will be expected to wear a wristband during the entire weekend.
