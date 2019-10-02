The Ohio University School of Theater is presenting its first production of the 2019–20 season, “Silent Sky,” starting tonight (Thursday) and running through Oct. 10.
Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Shelley Delaney, this show will be presented in the Forum Theater in the basement of the RTV Building, from Oct. 3-5 and 8-12 at 8 p.m., with talkbacks following the Oct. 5 and 9 productions. An American Sign Language performance is set for Thursday, Oct. 10.
According to a news release, the production is based on the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who explored a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. This show is presented in observation of the 100thanniversary of women’s suffrage.
Delaney, head of the professional acting program in the School of Theater, directs an all-student cast including MFA actors Amanda Neal, Phillip Matthews, Stephanie Carrillo, and BFA actors Gillian Abrams and Hannah McCauley.
Through Arts for OHIO, tickets are free for OU students with a student ID. Regular tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for non-OU college students, seniors, alumni, veterans and first responders. For more information and reservations, call 740-593-1780, or stop by the Fine Arts Ticket Office at the East Union Street entrance of Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
