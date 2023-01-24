Nineteen-year-old Lauren Key is a tiny force with which to be reckoned.
The bright and lovely Ohio University student – media arts production major with a theatre minor – will take to the stage on St. Patrick’s Day weekend as “Girl,” the female lead in Arts West’s production of the musical “Once.” She’ll be displaying talents old and new.
“I’m not going to do it if I can’t do it fully,” Key says of her life philosophy, as well as her challenging role. As Girl, she’ll be acting, singing and dancing, as most musical performers are called upon to do. She’ll also be refining a newly-learned Slavic dialect and demonstrating recent (and self-taught) skills on the piano.
“I don’t want to live my life small,” says the self-proclaimed Bengals fan, whose future plans include a visit to Los Angeles and a post-graduation move to New York.
Despite her talents and determination, Key says she suffers “from impostor syndrome,” an unexpected but welcome source of insight into the character she’s currently playing.
“Girl very much knows herself and will not apologize for herself,” Key explains. “Still, she doesn’t know her self-worth to the extent she should. She was supposed to live a greater life, and she’s good at seeing beauty in other people. But there’s a lot of potential that she never really reaches.”
It’s an apt description of both the lead characters in “Once,” a popular and deceptively simple musical about an Irish boy and a Czech girl who fall in love but struggle to make things work together. The Arts West production of the Broadway hit will include a fully integrated approach to signing for the Deaf Community, with the interpreters on stage and interacting with the cast, in an approach Key calls “awesome.”
“There’s a whole other community we’ll get to reach” with the production, she says.
Key decided to audition for the show as a tribute to her Scottish maternal grandmother, “the most hilarious and strongest person I ever met. She was my best friend. So wise, and brutally honest.”
“I’m doing it for Grandma,” she declares.
She admits to “thinking about [the show] every hour of every day,” not an easy undertaking with the demands of being a full-time student also in play.
Despite participating in cheerleading and softball, among other activities, in high school, Key says she “never fit in” because “I didn’t know who I was.”
With a growing sense of self-awareness and talents to spare, she thinks that will change.
“I’ve always felt a little different,” she says. “I haven’t always believed in myself the way I should. [But] the performing arts are … one of the scariest things in the world. You have to put yourself out there and be completely human.”
That, like many others, is a challenge of which this young dynamo is not afraid.
