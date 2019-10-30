On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Southeast Ohio History Center’s powerful pipe organ will sing out as renowned professional organist Dennis James performs the accompanying score of a classic silent film.
The film for this event will be the 1923 classic “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starring Hollywood’s Man of a Thousand Faces, Lon Chaney, according to a news release for the event.
The evening is the signature fundraising event for the History Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, which will include hors d’oeuvres and drinks, a silent auction and music. The movie begins at 7 p.m. with a live auction taking place during the intermission.
Tom O’Grady, of the Southeast Ohio History Center, said, “We chose this film to bring more attention to the setting of the story. The recent catastrophic fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has brought more awareness to the fragility and importance of heritage sites. The loss of heritage sites, locally and at the global level, greatly affect many people.”
One percent of the net profit of the History Center fundraiser will be donated on behalf of the people of southeast Ohio toward the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, according to the news release. Just as it takes a village to protect historic sites locally, the release said, it takes a much wider community to protect a World Heritage Site such as Notre Dame.
Said O’Grady from the History Center, “This year, the event is bigger and better. We have a significant donor offering a match to others, and have a growing number of sponsors who are helping to make it a very special evening.”
For more than 40 years, the release said, Dennis James has played a pivotal role in the international revival of silent films with live music. Beginning as an accompanist for university screenings, James now tours worldwide under auspices of his Silent Film Concerts production company presenting professional silent film programs with accompaniments ranging from solo piano or theatre organ, to chamber ensembles and full symphony orchestras.
James recently performed sellout silent film programs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center, and his international silent film presentations have been seen most recently in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, England, Singapore, France, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands and Italy.
Tickets to the event go on sale Oct. 1 and can be purchased by calling the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280. The price per ticket is $50 for History Center members and $60 for non-members.
“There are a limited number of seats and tickets will be going fast,” O’Grady said in the release. “People are already calling, so I wouldn’t wait too long.”
For O’Grady, preserving history is essential. “In a changing world, we are just trying to protect as much of our heritage as possible,” he said on Monday. “More than ever before, we need an awareness of the role our natural and cultural history plays in defining our sense of identity and community. An awareness of our past helps us understand better who we are and guides our decisions in the present and our directions for the future. The challenge is consistent locally and globally.”
O’Grady added, “A lot of people, each doing a small part, can make a big difference.”
For more information about the Silent Film/Organ Concert, call the History Center at 740-593-7552 or visit the web at www.athenshistory.org
